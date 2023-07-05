The summer heat is still rising in the NHL as trade talks continue to swirl around the Carolina Hurricanes.

With reports about the potential acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko, availability of Brett Pesce and imminent arrival of Tony DeAngelo, the Hurricanes are making headlines as they aim to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

According to renowned insider David Pagnotta from Betway, everything appears to be aligning for Tarasenko to land in Raleigh. Although nothing is signed yet, there are indications that Tarasenko is leaning toward a one-year deal with the Hurricanes, possibly in the range of $3-4 million.

While a few teams are exploring the possibility of persuading him elsewhere, it seems increasingly likely that Tarasenko will don the Hurricanes' jersey next season.

"Everything still seems to be aligned with Tara, for him to end up in Raleigh. Nothing is signed, and there are a couple of teams poking around to see if he they can persuade him elsewhere, but it looks like on a one year to Hurricanes, some talk of 3-4 million. Nothing is official, but seems like its certainly heading that way," Pagnotta said.

However, the Hurricanes' activity doesn't stop there. Pagnotta said that the Tony DeAngelo acquisition is set to take place on July 8, adding another intriguing dimension to Carolina's defensive corps.

Amidst these changes, Brett Pesce has emerged as a trade asset. Pagnotta confirms that Pesce has provided a 15-team trade list, indicating his willingness to be moved.

Talks between the Hurricanes and Nashville Predators for a Pesce deal happened during the Draft but fell through. Nevertheless, discussions have now resumed, and renewed interest from Nashville suggests that Pesce could soon be departing Carolina.

"Hurricanes aren't done, the Tony DeAngelo acquisition will take place on July 8th. Brett Pesce is very much out there on the trade market. We have confirmed he has a 15-team trade list that he would be willing to go to," Pagnotta added.

With the NHL offseason in full swing, these trade rumors are keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The Carolina Hurricanes, in particular, are shaping up to be a team to watch as they make moves to solidify their roster for the upcoming season.

Montreal Canadiens sign David Reinbacher with three-year entry-level NHL contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman David Reinbacher to a three-year entry-level contract, as announced by general manager Kent Hughes. The 18-year-old Austrian prospect impressed last season, tallying 22 points in 46 games for Kloten HC in the Swiss National League.

Standing at 6' 2" and weighing 195 pounds, Reinbacher showcased his skills on the international stage, representing Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Draft, Reinbacher holds the record as the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman in NHL history. He recently participated in the team's development camp at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

