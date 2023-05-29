WATCH: Milan Lucic celebrates with teammates after Canada win World Hockey Championship

Calgary Flames and Team Canada forward Milan Lucic won the gold medal after defeating Germany 5-2 on Sunday at the IIHF World Championship in Finland. This was Team Canada's 28th medal of the tournament, and their second in three years.

It was a joyous moment for Milan Lucic and Team Canada players, who enjoyed their time with the gold medal around their necks, singing, dancing, and cherishing the contentment in the locker room.

Watch the video below:

Missin Curfew @MissinCurfew 🥇 Nobody deserves that Gold Medal more than Big Looch Nobody deserves that Gold Medal more than Big Looch 🇨🇦🥇🍻 https://t.co/XHyOLEXWPJ

Milan Lucic's season in the NHL was not his best, as he finished with only 19 points in 77 games. He also missed out on the playoffs after the Calgary Flames were eliminated from contention.

Despite a poor season, Team Canada's head coach believed in him and included Milan Lucic on the roster. He finished the tournament with four points from ten games. Lucic is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st and he wants to continue playing in the NHL.

"I definitely still want to continue playing," Lucic said in April. "That's where my head is at. I'm still healthy and still feel good and still enjoy the game. My plan is to continue playing."

However, it is unclear whether Milan Lucic will remain with the Calgary Flames or pursue other opportunities.

"There are so many scenarios that have run through my head," Lucic said. "I think I'll take the next couple weeks to run them all again and find out what's best for me."

How did the gold medal game pan out for Milan Lucic and Team Canada?

Coming into the final of the IIHF World Hockey Championship, Germany started with a dominant style with Buffalo's JJ Peterka making it 1-0 for the Germans 7:44 into the first period.

Three minutes later, Peyton Krebs put the puck back of the net and tied the game at 1-1 for team Canada, moving into the second period.

The second period of the final was a replication of the first period with the Germans slotting the puck back into the net and Canada tying the game. Daniel Fischbuch put Germany 2-1 up with Lawson Crouse tying the game 2-2 for Canada, before moving into the third period.

The story was completely different in the third period, Team Canada showcased their dominance on the ice. They seized control of the game, with goals from Samuel Blais and Tyler Toffoli, giving them a 4-2 lead. As the game neared its end, Scott Laughton sealed the victory for Team Canada by scoring an empty-net goal with just two minutes remaining.

