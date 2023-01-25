NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois to join the Montreal Canadiens?

Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to one another for some time now. The 24-year-old from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, has reportedly expressed interest in joining the Canadiens, with the team eyeing him in a potential trade.

Dubois is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-2024 season. The star has already informed the Jets that he intends to test the free agency market.

While Dubois and the Canadiens have mutual interest, the star center is under contractual control until the summer of 2024. It may be in the best interest of the Jets to trade Dubois while they still can, as he has publicly announced his intentions of hitting the open market.

Would PLD be a good fit in Montreal?



"Pierre-Luc Dubois "is not staying in Winnipeg long-term" and is linked with the Canadiens. Would PLD be a good fit in Montreal?" - Tim and Friends

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman:

"Pierre-Luc Dubois has informed the Winnipeg Jets that his current plan is to test unrestricted free agency when eligible in the summer of 2024."

Pierre-Luc Dubois was acquired by the Winnipeg Jets in 2021 following a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Since joining the Jets, Dubois has played in 171 games, scoring 57 goals and 74 assists, with nine of those goals coming on the powerplay.

"Gotta feel bad for pierre luc dubois , started his career in Ohio and when he got sick and tired of ohio they traded his a** to Winnipeg, the Canadian Ohio" - @amalamalalamala

Pierre-Luc Dubois was selected from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft. He was selected one spot behind Patrik Laine, the player he was traded for five years later.

Through 410 NHL games, Dubois has scored 123 goals and 167 assists, which adds up to 290 total. He currently sits sixth in points from players drafted in 2016 behind Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Patrik Laine, Alex Debrincat, and Clayton Keller.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' 2022-2023 season so far

In 49 games with the Winnipeg Jets this season, Dubois has 21 goals and 30 assists, while also sitting a +7 plus/minus. The Jets currently sit second in the Central Division with a solid 31-17 record. They currently sit behind the Dallas Stars for the division lead.

It will be interesting to see if his future is in Montreal.

