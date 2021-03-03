Oman and UAE friendlies: 10 players making a return to Indian football team's probable squad

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has named a 35-man probable squad for the two upcoming friendlies against Oman and the UAE in March. The two matches will help the Indian football team prepare for their World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Qatar in June.

Here are ten players who have returned to the Indian football team's probable squad.

#10 Sandesh Jhingan

Our #Mariners have been called up to the Indian National Team probables for friendlies against Oman and UAE! 💚❤️



We are proud of you, boys! 🙌🥳#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/vDUUilrSEd — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 2, 2021

India's commander-in-chief at the back, Sandesh Jhingan, missed the 2019-20 ISL season and the World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman due to injuries. This season, he has helped his new employers ATK Mohun Bagan keep 10 clean sheets with his impressive displays at the heart of their defense.

#9 Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary (right) celebrates after scoring for Hyderabad FC in an ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Halicharan Narzary found himself out of favor once Igor Stimac took charge of the Indian football team. However, he has been in fine form for Hyderabad FC this season. Narzary scored four ISL goals from the left-wing position and deservedly made his comeback in the national team set-up.

#8 Vishal Kaith

Advertisement

Vishal Kaith lost his spot as the Indian football team's third-choice goalkeeper to Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Afghanistan. He has made 51 saves and kept six clean sheets for Chennaiyin FC this season.

#7 Chinglensana Singh

Chinglensana Singh made his Indian football team debut way back in 2017 in an unofficial friendly match against Bhutan. He was also an unused substitute against Puerto Rico, but the centre-back hasn't made it to the national matchday squad since. Following his splendid performances for Hyderabad FC this season, Chinglensana has got a chance at redemption.

#6 Prabir Das

(...contd) Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul KP, Hitesh Sharma, Farukh Choudhary.



FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.#BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 2, 2021

Prabir Das hasn't been in great form for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ongoing campaign. Last season, his flying crosses from right-flank saw him bag five assists as he made a strong case for Igor Stimac.

Prabir was part of the Indian football team's World Cup qualifiers squad under former coach Stephen Constantine. However, this will be his first call up under Stimac.

#5 Hitesh Sharma

Advertisement

Hitesh Sharma, who was part of the Indian football team's 2018 SAFF Cup squad, played two matches against Maldives. However, the youngster has since been out of the national team picture. After a fruitful campaign with Hyderabad FC, Hitesh has been called up by Stimac.

#4 Suresh Singh Wangjam

Suresh Wangjam scored his debut goal in ISL this season for Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Suresh Wangjam has grown leaps and bounds while playing for Bengaluru FC over the last two seasons. The diminutive midfielder is known for his tireless runs at both ends of the park. Wangjam was called up to the Indian football team's 2018 SAFF Cup campaign, but he soon lost his spot.

#3 Rahul KP

Rahul KP played in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and made it to the SAFF Cup squad before losing his place in the Indian football team. Rahul, who has scored three goals this season, played on both wings for Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020-21.

#2 Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Despite being a regular name on the Indian football circuit, Subhasish has never played for the Indian football team. He was last seen in an Indian squad way back in 2013, when the Blue Tigers played Philippines and Nepal in friendly matches.

Subhasish has kept three clean sheets and made 21 saves for NorthEast United FC this season.

#1 Rowllin Borges

Advertisement

Rowllin Borges should be back in action for Indian Football Team (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Rowllin Borges has been a regular member of the Indian football team under Igor Stimac. However, the midfielder missed the last two games against Afghanistan and Oman due to an injury.

Borges has had a phenomenal season for Mumbai City FC, helping the Islanders clinch the League Winners' Shield through his impressiv performances. He will be eager to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.