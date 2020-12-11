1962 Asian Games gold medalist D Ethiraj passes away

Former India international D Ethiraj passed away at his residence Jogupalya, Bengaluru on Friday, at the age of 86. Ethiraj was a part of the Indian football team that finished on top of the podium at the 1962 Asian Games. The Indian team led by the legendary Chuni Goswami defeated South Korea 2-1 in the Games final to clinch the gold medal.

Born in 1934, D Ethiraj hailed from central Bengaluru's footballing pocket Ulsoor. A prolific goalscorer during his prime, Ethiraj was one of the most naturally talented and gifted forwards of his generation. He was employed at MEG (Madras Engineering Group) and went on to represent their football team from 1957 to 1963. D Ethiraj played a big role in steering Madras Engineering Group to the final of the DCM Trophy in 1959.

Additionally, he played for the Services in the Santosh Trophy from 1958 to 1962. D Ethiraj netted five goals to power his side to their maiden Santosh Trophy title in 1960-61. Services beat defending champions Bengal by 1-0 in the final.

He was a part of the national team during the '50s and '60s, which are widely regarded as the golden era of Indian football. D Ethiraj has a stadium named after him in MEG Bangalore as a testament to his achievements on the pitch.

AIFF condoles demise of D Ethiraj

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the sad demise of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winner. AIFF President Praful Patel and AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das offered their condolences.

Mr Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that DM Ethiraj is no more. He was one of the members of the golden generation of Indian Football. I share the grief.”

Mr Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation, shared: "Ethiraj was a naturally talented and gifted forward. May his soul Rest in Peace.”