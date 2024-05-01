28th Senior Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has released the fixtures for the final round of the 28th Senior Women's NFC for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24. The final-round fixtures will be held from Wednesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 11.

The AIFF National Center of Excellence and Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata have been chosen as the two venues to host the matches.

A total of 12 teams are drawn across two groups of six teams each. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Chandigarh, Punjab, and West Bengal are drawn in Group A. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Manipur, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Haryana are pitted in Group B of the competition.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which is slated to be held on Monday, May 13. The team that finishes atop Group A will lock horns with the team that finishes second in Group B in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final, on the other hand, will be played between the team finishing second in Group A and atop the Group B standings. The winner of the semi-final will fight for the coveted trophy on Wednesday, May 15.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to announce the match timings and the venue for the knockout games. It is expected to be announced closer to the match dates.

28th Senior Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule, match timings in IST, and the venue details for the remaining matches of the 28th Senior Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24:

Wednesday, May 1

Group A: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Railways vs Chandigarh, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Punjab vs West Bengal, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Thursday, May 2

Group B: Odisha vs Haryana, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Manipur vs Jharkhand, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Sikkim vs Maharashtra, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Friday, May 3

Group A: Delhi vs Chandigarh, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Punjab vs Railways, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Saturday, May 4

Group B: Haryana vs Jharkhand, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Odisha vs Maharashtra, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Manipur vs Sikkim, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Sunday, May 5

Group A: Tamil Nadu vs Railways, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Chandigarh vs Punjab, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: West Bengal vs Delhi, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Monday, May 6

Group B: Jharkhand vs Odisha, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Haryana vs Sikkim, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Maharashtra vs Manipur, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Wednesday, May 8

Group A: Railways vs West Bengal, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Punjab vs Delhi, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Thursday, May 9

Group B: Sikkim vs Jharkhand, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Maharashtra vs Haryana, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Manipur vs Odisha, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Friday, May 10

Group A: West Bengal vs Chandigarh, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Delhi vs Railways, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group A: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Saturday, May 11

Group B: Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, 8:00 AM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Odisha vs Sikkim, 4:00 PM (AIFF National Center of Excellence)

Group B: Haryana vs Manipur, 4:00 PM (Kishore Bharati Stadium)

Monday, May 13 (Time & Venue TBD)

Semi-Final 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

Semi-Final 2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Wednesday, May 15 (Time & Venue TBD)

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2

28th Senior Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the 28th Senior Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24 will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel. Fans can watch all matches of the competition for free.