3 Afghanistan players to watch out for vs India | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian National Football Team returns to action after two months when they take on Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Blue Tigers have been drawn in a group comprising Asian heavyweights Qatar and Kuwait.

While the Blue Tigers secured a superb 1-0 victory against Kuwait, they fell short against the sheer quality of the Qatari side, succumbing to a 3-0 loss. Now, Igor Stimac's men have a golden opportunity to get their campaign back on track against the Lions of Khorasan.

The two sides will play each other twice in quick succession. They first locked horns on March 22 in Abha, Saudi Arabia, with the return fixture slated for March 26 in Guwahati, India.

Let's take a look at three players from the Afghanistan side who could cause a lot of problems for the Blue Tigers on Friday.

#1 Mahboob Hanifi

Mahboob Hanifi started both games for the Lions of Khorasan in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers, becoming a favorite under head coach Ashley Westwood, who has a lot of experience managing Indian clubs.

Despite dealing with losses by two big margins, 1-8 vs Qatar and 0-4 vs Kuwait, Hanifi remains the most trustworthy defender on the side. The 26-year-old center-back has a stellar right foot and can play out from the back with ease. The Indian team will have to be wary of his long balls from the heart of the opposition's defence.

#2 Mustafa Azadzoy

Mustafa Azadzoy is set to lead the side into Friday's late-night encounter. The Afghanistan number seven is a feisty midfielder, whose game has taken on a more central role in recent years.

The 31-year-old has a wand of a right foot, swinging in delectable crosses and long rangers. The Indian defensive midfield will have to deal with his presence everywhere in the middle of the park. Stopping Azadzoy would result in the Afghani strikers losing their supply line, which is crucial for Gurpreet Singh and co to keep a clean sheet.

#3 Balal Arezou

At the age of 35, Balal Arezou is still leading his nation's attacking line, having made his debut back in 2011. The striker has experience playing in India, sharing the dressing room with Sunil Chhetri in 2013 after returning from his brief stint at Sporting Club de Portugal.