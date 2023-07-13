3 areas Chennaiyin FC need to bolster ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season 

Chennaiyin FC have encountered a series of struggles in recent years, and the previous season was no exception. With the arrival of German coach Thomas Brdaric, the Marina Machans had a promising squad and a new head coach last campaign.

However, their aspirations were quickly dashed as they struggled to keep up with the league's frontrunners once the ISL season started. Injuries played a significant role in their difficulties, and as their defense conceded goals consistently, their attack lacked consistency.

Consequently, they parted ways with Brdaric, marking their fifth head coach change in four seasons, reflecting a concerning level of instability.

However, as the Marina Machans rebuild their hopes, there is a distinct sense of change in the air. This is primarily due to the arrival of Owen Coyle, the manager who orchestrated an impressive turnaround by guiding the club from the bottom of the table to the ISL finals in a mere four months.

Coyle’s ability to develop players and churn out results is something the Indian fans are used to. As he returns for another spell in India, the Chennai faithful will hope for better results, but more importantly, stability at the club.

Nevertheless, the club now finds itself in a rebuilding phase, as the departure of their captain Anirudh Thapa has created a significant void. Adding to the challenge, all six foreign players from the previous season have been released, and as of now, no overseas player has been signed.

Chennaiyin FC have several areas that require improvement, but here are three key positions that demand immediate attention ahead of the Durand Cup and subsequently the ISL.

#1 Central midfielder

As mentioned earlier, the departure of Anirudh Thapa has left a notable hole in the squad. Thapa's versatility allowed him to excel in various roles, including as a box-to-box midfielder, a playmaker, and even as a deep-lying midfielder on occasion.

Finding a player of his caliber in the current market poses a significant challenge. However, with the available resources, Chennaiyin FC could consider signing multiple players for the central midfield position instead of targeting just one.

Chennaiyin F.C. @ChennaiyinFC



Thank you for all the wonderful memories, தாபா! 🥇🥈🥈



#AllInForChennaiyin | @AnirudhThapa A Chennaiyin LegendThank you for all the wonderful memories, தாபா! 🥇🥈🥈 A Chennaiyin Legend 👑Thank you for all the wonderful memories, தாபா! 🥇🥈🥈#AllInForChennaiyin | @AnirudhThapa https://t.co/AoQ6G448iS

Additionally, with Edwin Vanspaul's departure, the Marina Machans are left with only Jiteshwor Singh in midfield. As a result, securing new players becomes a top priority in the transfer market. The club should focus on acquiring players who possess the qualities of a box-to-box midfielder and also have the potential to play in the No. 10 role.

One standout option is Mohun Bagan's Puitea, who is likely to leave the club due to a lack of playing time. He perfectly fits the desired attributes in terms of age and experience at the highest level.

#2 Center-back

The defense was a problematic area for Chennaiyin FC last season. Due to the necessity of fielding two foreign players in the center-back positions, Brdaric had limited options to start an overseas player in the midfield or upfront.

Unfortunately, both Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi were also prone to errors, resulting in Chennaiyin FC conceding 37 goals, with only the bottom two teams allowing fewer.

Nigerian defender Stephan Eze is rumored to have joined the club this season, but the Marina Machans are in desperate need of an Indian center-back to allow the head coach to utilize overseas players in the forward areas.

The likes of Gurmukh Singh and Bijay Chhetri are relatively inexperienced in the ISL, so the club is actively on the lookout for a defender. In this regard, Hyderabad FC’s Nim Dorjee is an option the Marina Machans could target.

Dorjee had an impressive season in the ISL, but his playing time might be restricted due to the presence of Chinglensana Singh in his current team.

Consequently, he could be in search of a new team that can offer him more opportunities and the Marina Machans can certainly fulfill that aspect.

#3 Striker

Chennaiyin FC officially confirmed the departures of Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari, with Sliskovic joining Jamshedpur FC. There is a clear requirement for an overseas striker who can align with Coyle's preferred playing style in that position.

Although former Kerala Blasters FC forward Jordan Murray has already been signed, Coyle typically favors a physical striker or target man upfront. Chennaiyin FC are likely to actively search for a player who fits this profile, and they might even consider recruiting two forwards.

While scoring goals was not an issue for the Marina Machans in the previous season, they must make the right choices in this regard ahead of a demanding upcoming season.

One name that has emerged as a potential target is Connor Shields from Motherwell FC. The 25-year-old previously played under Coyle at Queen's Park, and there have been contacts between Shields and Chennaiyin FC.

Furthermore, Chennaiyin FC also possess a talented striker in Irfan Yadwad, who recently had an impressive season with Bengaluru United FC in the I-League 2.

