3 areas Kerala Blasters FC need to bolster ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season 

The 2022-23 season was certainly not the one the Kerala Blasters faithful would want to remember. Despite a promising mid-season turnaround, the unfortunate incident against Bengaluru FC during the playoffs overshadowed yet another campaign where they fell short in the final stages.

Ivan Vukomanovic's controversial walk-off resulted in financial struggles for the Blasters, with the AIFF imposing substantial fines on the club. Moreover, the Serbian coach himself received a 10-game ban and will miss the Durand Cup and the initial matches of the ISL.

In addition to the departures of senior players Jessel Carneiro and Harmanjot Khabra, the potential loss of Sahal Abdul Samad, their prized asset, looms large, as reports suggest a close-to-finalized deal with Mohun Bagan, while Pritam Kotal is set to join the Blasters.

Furthermore, goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill is expected to make a lucrative move to East Bengal FC, which, in some ways, benefits the club since they have a capable replacement in Sachin Suresh, who impressed during the Super Cup.

With financial constraints impacting the Blasters, this season serves as an opportunity to rebuild the team that has served Vukomanovic well since his appointment.

While the Blasters have signed Prabir Das and Australian striker Jaushua Sotirio, there remain significant gaps in the squad that require immediate attention.

On that note, here are the three priority positions that the Blasters should focus on.

#1 Full-backs

After the departures of Nishu Kumar, Khabra, and Carneiro, Kerala Blasters FC currently find themselves with only two fully fit full-backs in their squad. One of them is Prabir Das, who was acquired from Bengaluru FC, while the other is Ayush Adhikari, who still lacks experience at the highest level.

Addressing this situation becomes crucial, considering their struggles in this area during the previous season. Vukomanovic had to experiment with various full-backs. But he struggled to find the right combination, leaving Kerala Blasters vulnerable on the flanks.

Undoubtedly, acquiring a quality left-back should be a top priority for Kerala Blasters. They had been linked with FC Goa's Aibhanbha Dohling for a while, but with his decision to extend his stay, their options have become even more limited.

The Blasters might need to explore the I-League market for potential left-back as the options are limited in the Indian Super League. However, time is of the essence, and they must swiftly address this gap before the Durand Cup starts.

#2 Central midfielder

Kerala Blasters' next priority should be to secure a central midfielder to partner Jeakson Singh. With the departures of Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Apostolos Giannou, it makes perfect sense for Vukomanovic to consider adding a foreign midfielder to the team.

However, they must carefully evaluate the attributes and find someone who can complement Jeakson Singh effectively. Ideally, the Blasters require a player who can play a box-to-box role, possess strong passing ability, and excels in recycling possession.

Fortunately, there is a promising option readily available in Hernan Santana, who recently became a free agent after being released by FC Goa this summer. Santana ticks all the boxes and offers the added versatility of being able to play as a center-back, which would be a valuable asset for the team.

Furthermore, the Blasters lack depth in this position, despite the presence of Vibin Mohanan and Danish Farooq. It is crucial for them to bolster their midfield options ahead of the demanding season that lies ahead.

#3 Striker

Having acquired Sotirio, Vukomanovic appears to be transitioning back to a 4-2-2-2 system, with an impetus on fluid movements from the wide players and two strikers leading the attack.

This approach proved successful in the 2021-22 season, as Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez formed a strong partnership, propelling the Blasters to the ISL finals.

To replicate the success, the Blasters will need to establish a similar dynamic with Dimitrios Diamantakos and Sotirio. However, they require a backup striker, preferably an Indian player who can seamlessly fill the position when Vukomanovic opts to utilize a foreign player elsewhere on the field.

One name that immediately comes to mind is Ishan Pandita, who is currently a free agent, presenting an opportunity for the club to secure his signature.

While signing an Indian striker is not the highest priority, it offers the Blasters the advantage of flexibility in rotating their foreign contingent throughout the season, making it a beneficial addition to the team.

Poll : 0 votes