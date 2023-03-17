3 ATK Mohun Bagan players who could hurt Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League has reached its climax and the stage is set for a monumental clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, March 18.

On one end of the ring, the Blues, under the commanding tutelage of Simon Grayson, have embarked on a run only met by a few. After a disappointing start to the season, Bengaluru FC won 11 consecutive games and defeated ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC to set foot in the final.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have been bruised and battered, yet remain tall in their path to achieve glory. After watching Mumbai City FC lift the trophy in dismay just two seasons ago, they will hope to be on the right end of the podium this time around.

Juan Ferrando’s side are one of the league’s best defensive sides, conceding just 17 goals so far, with only Hyderabad FC letting in fewer. The Spanish manager has certainly evolved into a more defensive approach.

However, his forward line has struggled to get going. Only bottom-placed sides Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United have scored fewer than the Mariners. Nonetheless, on their day, Mohun Bagan are very much capable of stringing eye-catching attacking patterns and creating chances consistently.

On that note, let’s take a look at three ATK Mohun Bagan players who could pose problems for Bengaluru FC in the 2022-23 ISL finals.

#1 Dimitri Petratos

With 10 goals and seven assists to his name, Dimitri Petratos has carried Mohun Bagan's attack this season. Juan Ferrando has given him the license to drift wider or drop deeper towards the ball and it has paid dividends.

He will be up against Bengaluru FC’s Sandesh Jhingan who has been a brick wall at the back. However, the Australian’s clever movements and ability to hold off challenges could trouble BFC’s defense.

Additionally, Petratos’ positioning can drag BFC’s center-backs around, which in turn creates space for their talented set of midfielders. With long-range and accurate set pieces in his armory, ATKMB’s talisman could be the difference maker on the grandest of stages.

#2 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous unquestionably had two quiet performances in the semi-finals against Hyderabad FC. He looked far from his best and Ferrando eventually hooked him off around the hour mark.

But it’s Boumous we are talking about. The Frenchman is known to step up on big occasions. He has shown his ability to create magical moments and more importantly, has the experience of playing in the finals and winning the Indian Super League.

Ferrando will hope that his creator-in-chief comes in the clutch against Bengaluru FC. While he may have stumbled during the semi-finals, he will be determined to rise to the occasion and lead his side to success.

#3 Manvir Singh

Manvir Singh has arguably had an underwhelming season by his standards. The Indian forward has only scored twice this season as he has struggled in front of goal.

However, there were signs of resurgence in the lead-up to the finals. Manvir has cemented his place in the starting lineup and displayed his potential at times in the last month.

Moreover, his movement in the box has been a key feature and although there have been no goals to his name, the forward will be a huge threat for Bengaluru FC. Perhaps Manvir is saving his best for the last.

The Blues have a strong presence in the penalty box while defending and if Mohun Bagan are to breach their walls, Manvir could prove to be their best weapon.

