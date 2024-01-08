3 Australian players to watch out for vs India in the AFC Asian Cup 2024

The Indian National Football Team are back in the AFC Asian Cup after four years. They will be led by the charismatic Sunil Chhetri who may be playing his last major tournament at 39 years of age. The Blue Tigers are set to take on the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B of the continental tournament.

India kick off their campaign against Australia (WR 25) on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Socceroos have reached two finals in the last three iterations of the competition, lifting the trophy in 2015, and defeating South Korea in the final.

The team from down under are unbeaten in four games, losing last to England three months ago at the Wembley Stadium. The Aussies will cause major problems for India in the Asian Cup and Igor Stimac's men will have to be at their defensive best to thwart their attacking onslaught.

On that note, let's take a look at three Australian players who could deal major damage to the Indian team on the coming Saturday:

#1 Mitchell Duke

After Jamie Maclaren and Matthew Leckie were omitted from the Asian Cup squad by head coach Graham Arnold, Mitchell Duke has emerged as the first choice Australian striker.

The J1 league striker has been in terrific form, netting 10 goals in 34 appearances for his club Machida Zelvia, and three in as many appearances for the Socceroos.

Duke is a traditional fox in the box, confident with both feet and his head in the six-yard box. Sandesh Jhingan and company will have to be at their optimal best to cut his supply line and track his darting late runs into the box.

#2 Connor Metcalfe

FC St. Pauli central midfielder Connor Metcalfe is our next player to watch out for. The midfielder forms a formidable partnership with Jackson Irvine, his teammate for both club and country.

While Irvine participates in attack and carries the ball around with pace, Metcalfe sits back and sweeps up, passing the ball around with ease and accuracy. Of the two, Metcalfe will pose more problems for the Blue Tigers.

The duo have propelled FC St. Pauli to the second spot in the second division of the Bundesliga, with promotion to the top tier very much on the cards. The likes of Lalengmawia Ralte and Suresh Wangjam will have to work their socks off in trying to repel the dynamic duo.

#3 Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar, 25, made headlines when he signed for former Premier League Champions Leicester City in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English Football.

The towering center-back, standing at a staggering 1.98 metres, will be a big obstacle in the backline against India, whose forwards will be wary of a highly physical duel.

Led by the wily old Sunil Chhetri, the Indian attack will look to oust Souttar and company with their pace and hope to convert the few chances that the team produces.