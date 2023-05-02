3 battles to look forward to in the Hero Club Playoffs between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC 

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC are set to renew their rivalry for a position in the preliminary round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup on Wednesday, May 3. Both sides have played on four occasions this season, with each team winning once and the game ending in a stalemate twice.

The Mariners were crowned the Indian Super League (ISL) champions after beating Bengaluru FC in a penalty shootout. However, Juan Ferrando's side had a forgettable Hero Super Cup campaign as they stumbled to a defeat against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa to finish third in the group stages.

Ferrando has relied on his defense to churn out results and will hope that his side can continue their fine form at the back. Additionally, they have a forward line capable of causing destruction at their will.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC were knocked out in the ISL semi-finals by ATK Mohun Bagan. Manolo Marquez’s side boasted the best defensive record in the league but failed to live up to their expectations in the Hero Super Cup.

The playoff game will be their last chance to salvage their season. Furthermore, several players and head coach Manolo Marquez will be bidding their farewells, which may prove to be an added motivation to finish the season on a high note.

Both sides were eliminated in the group stages of the Hero Super Cup, but there will be an array of talents on display.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three battles that could decide the playoff tie.

#1 Hugo Boumous vs Sahil Tavora

Hugo Boumous has had an inconsistent season, but on his day, he has the ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Ferrando will rely on his exploits to pose problems to a resolute Hyderabad FC defense.

Boumous will play behind Dimitri Petratos, but Ferrando has often given him the license to roam across the pitch. This factor could prove to be decisive as the attacking midfielder is certainly capable of creating chances and scoring goals if given space in the middle of the park.

Sahil Tavora has been a key figure in the defensive midfield role over the past few months and could be given the job of marking Boumous. The 27-year-old was outstanding in the ISL semi-finals, recording eight tackles and 13 recoveries in the two-legged tie. He will unquestionably have to be on top of his game once again to restrict Boumous.

#2 Javier Siverio vs Slavko Damjanovic

Slavko Damjanovic was signed in the January window and has been a revelation since his arrival. He has formed a formidable partnership with Pritam Kotal, with the pair starting Mohun Bagan’s last nine games.

Moreover, Damjanovic’s commanding presence and ability to read the game have benefitted the Mariners at the back. On Wednesday, he will be up against a physical striker in Javier Siverio.

With Bartholomew Ogbeche set to be sidelined, the Spaniard has an opportunity to showcase his attacking prowess. Siverio was guilty of missing chances in the Hero Super Cup but scored thrice and was a constant threat to the opposition with his movements in the penalty box.

#3 Manvir Singh vs Akash Mishra

Akash Mishra has quickly established himself as one of the best full-backs in the country. The 21-year-old has had another stellar season and remains a key component for the Nizams.

His dominance in one-on-one duels and incredible work ethic has made life easier for Hyderabad FC’s defenders. However, he will face a difficult test on Wednesday against an in-form Manvir Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Ferrando unleashes Manvir on the right side, but the forward regularly drifts inside, which creates problems for his marker. Moreover, his movement and poacher’s instincts in the box make it hard for the defender to track his runs.

With both players on top of their game, the battle promises to be exciting, and one that could have a profound impact on the game.

