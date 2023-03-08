A spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 final is up for grabs as Hyderabad FC host ATK Mohun Bagan in the first of a two-legged semi-final tie at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

Both teams, of course, battled each other during last season’s semi-finals. The games were unquestionably high quality, but the Nizmas beat the Mariners to seal a spot in the final, where they eventually went on to lift the trophy.

This time, however, Juan Ferrando and his men will look to seek revenge as they renew their hostilities. They arrive in this tie with positive momentum, with three consecutive wins, including a convincing victory in the playoff tie against Odisha FC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will return to action after a much-needed two-week break. After grinding out results mid-season, the Nizams have struggled to replicate their form towards the back end of ISL 2022-23.

With only two wins in their last five games, Manolo Marquez has chopped and changed his squad intending to find the right formula. However, they have an abundance of experience in games involving such high stakes and will certainly hope to repeat their success.

Both these sides have been solid at the back this season, which has paid dividends. This game could prove to be an enthralling tactical affair and it will be interesting to witness individual battles at play.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three battles that could determine the fate of the tie.

#1 Dimitri Petratos vs Odei Onaindia

Dimitri Petratos has been ATK Mohun Bagan’s go-to man in front of the goal this season. The Australian has a unique role in the side but has scored 10 goals while assisting seven. Only FC Goa’s Noah Sadaoui has more goal contributions than Petratos, which speaks volumes about his impact.

Ferrando has given the striker the freedom to roam around the pitch and drop deeper when necessary. It plays to Petratos’ strength, who has picked up the baton and delivered the results time and again. He has also created the most chances in the league (52) while registering 65 shots, the highest among any player this season.

What standouts, however, is the 30-year-old’s intelligence and awareness to beat his markers. He often makes deft and clever movements, which has been a feature of his success this season.

Hyderabad FC will look to be tight on him and that task could be handed to their star defender Odei Onaindia. Marquez has relied on his presence at the back and the Spaniard, much like Petratos, has performed consistently. A matchup between the two could define the tie.

#2 Mohammad Yasir vs Subhasish Bose

The two Indian stars have been an underrated presence, but both players have played a crucial role in their side’s achievements.

Yasir has created 30 chances, with only Borja Herrara having created more for Hyderabad FC. The Nizams tend to create wide overloads and Yasir has taken full advantage of Nikhil Poojari’s overlapping runs, which creates room for the winger to operate.

Moreover, his deliveries from the flanks have been a treat to watch at times, with the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio pouncing on it on more than one occasion.

Coming up against Yasir will be ATK Mohun Bagan left-back Subhasish Bose. The 27-year-old has been a revelation this season and is arguably one of the best defenders in the league. He is among the top 10 players in terms of interceptions (37) and has won the most tackles for his side (35).

Bose has the tenacity to win duels and restrict his opposing number. This factor could be crucial considering Hyderabad FC’s reliance on wide overloads, especially on the right side.

#3 Hugo Boumous vs Bartholomew Ogbeche

The battle between the two gladiators promises to be a spectacle of unparalleled excellence. Ogbeche led Hyderabad FC’s charge in their title-winning campaign, scoring 18 goals and winning the Golden Boot in the process.

While this season has seen the Nigerian undergo a bit of a slump, he always steps up during big moments and will look to stamp his authority in the semi-final tie.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have built their side around Boumous and he has undoubtedly embraced the challenge. The Frenchman has scored five, assisted four, and has already left a mark in knockout games, scoring the opening goal against Odisha FC.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial The King is Battle ready ⚔️ The King is Battle ready ⚔️ 👑 The King is Battle ready ⚔️ https://t.co/b1obwuUXSR

ATK Mohun Bagan have looked like a complete side when Boumous has been on the pitch. His presence not only adds another dimension to the team, but he improves the players around him.

The stage is set as the weight of expectations relies heavily upon Boumous and Ogbeche. It will be an exciting tussle between two quality players and teams.

Poll : 0 votes