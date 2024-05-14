3 best goalkeepers in the ISL 2023-24 season 

In football, the spotlight has traditionally focused on the attackers and their level of skill set. This is certainly understandable as they are the ones who typically have the most impact in front of goal. However, particularly in modern times, attention has begun to shift ever so slightly towards the defenders, and most importantly, the goalkeepers, as the defensive line pushes higher and higher.

Nowadays, a goalkeeper is not merely a shot-stopper. They are expected to have the ability to read the game and act as a sweeper behind the defenders, while also being judged on their capability with their feet.

The ISL is no exception to this trend. With numerous head coaches favoring building up with short passes from the back, the importance of the goalkeeper role has grown, and many have adapted accordingly.

The 10th edition of the ISL was no different in terms of talented Indian keepers leaving their mark with breathtaking saves, while also showing composure in goal despite the added pressure. On that note, here are the top three keepers who excelled in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Debjit Majumder

Debjit Majumder, in some ways, lost his path at Chennaiyin FC over the past two years. Samik Mitra took over as the first-choice keeper last season, but Debjit has made a brilliant comeback, as he emerged as one of Chennaiyin FC’s standout players this season.

After starting the first three games on the bench, Owen Coyle trusted the 36-year-old following the first international break against Hyderabad FC. He immediately impressed, making crucial saves to help his team secure a narrow 1-0 victory. Since then, he has maintained his form and consistently made important contributions while Chennaiyin FC’s defense has conceded several chances.

However, his true ability and experience were displayed in the climax of the season. Debjit made 11 saves, including a couple of important late saves against Mohun Bagan SG, helping his team secure an unlikely 3-2 win in Kolkata.

When Chennaiyin FC were under pressure in their next two games against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, Debjit once again rose to the occasion, displaying remarkable reflexes, and helping his team book a playoff spot.

In addition to his saves, Debjit’s proficiency in claiming crosses relieved a significant amount of pressure off Chennaiyin FC defenders. Overall, he had the second-highest save percentage in the league (71.7%) and the highest saves per 90 minutes (3.5 saves per 90).

#2 Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh had his fair share of mistakes this season, but he has equally made numerous vital saves that helped Odisha FC lead the league at one point and secure a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Amrinder boasts the highest save percentage in the league (77.1%), at least five percent higher than the second-best keeper. Additionally, he ranks first in goals prevented statistics, having prevented around six goals for his team, with the next highest being Prabhsukhan Gill, who stands at two goals prevented.

His impact has been such that it allowed Lobera to play a higher defensive line and commit more numbers forward. Additionally, despite conceding the fourth-highest expected goal (xGA) tally in the league, he has managed to keep nine clean sheets this season.

Amrinder not only excelled at keeping the ball out of the net but was also impressive in terms of playing out from the back, which Lobera utilized to Odisha’s advantage. Overall, it was undoubtedly a memorable season for the experienced custodian, and he will look to maintain this form into the next season as well.

#1 Phurba Lachenpa

Lachenpa didn’t have the best of starts to the season, especially in the ISL, with Mohammad Nawaz initially taking his spot. He was then sent off for a reckless challenge against Hyderabad FC, which resulted in a three-match ban.

However, since Petr Kratky’s arrival, he has drastically shown the potential he showed last season under Des Buckingham. After failing to keep a clean sheet until December, Lachenpa went on to keep nine clean sheets and won the Golden Glove award.

There could certainly be bias when it comes to goalkeepers, as keepers with higher saves tend to receive more plaudits, but it’s the keepers who face fewer shots and are still able to protect their team who have it tough.

Lachenpa falls into the latter category, as he has excelled whenever called into action. The stats may not fully reflect his performances as they did for Amrinder and Debjit, but the 26-year-old has been one of the standout players in Mumbai City’s revival. Lachenpa had the fewest goals conceded per 90 minutes among all keepers in the league, conceding just 14 in 19 games.

He also performed solidly in the AFC Champions League when Mumbai City faced higher-quality opponents, with the two games against Al Hilal being a highlight. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the league when it comes to his ability to play out from the back and his composure with his feet as well.