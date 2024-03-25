3 changes that Igor Stimac must implement during India's clash against Afghanistan | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Merely a few days ago, it was expected that India would effortlessly beat Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia, yet the reality proved strikingly contrasting. Despite the absence of several key squad members, the Afghans stood toe to toe with India to secure a point, while even having a couple of opportunities to claim all three.

A sense of disappointment lingered within both the Indian camp and among supporters, but the Blue Tigers have another opportunity to move past that display when they face the same opponents on Tuesday in Guwahati.

India still have three games remaining, and victories in the next two games against Afghanistan and Kuwait at home would all but guarantee their place in the third round of the qualifiers. However, as seen in the past, nothing will be handed to them.

Stimac, in particular, was under heavy criticism for his approach in the last game, and consequently, he has a point to prove. We can undoubtedly expect changes, and on that note, let’s delve into what Stimac and the Blue Tigers must do differently to secure all three points in this crucial clash.

#1 Squad rotation

The combination of the front four - Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, and Vikram Pratap Singh - struggled last time out. Placing Vikram upfront, with Chhetri occupying an attacking midfield role behind him, resulted in India failing to pose a consistent threat against Afghanistan’s resilient defensive line.

When Liston Colaco, Brandon Fernandes, and Naorem Mahesh Singh entered the fray after the hour mark, India notably improved their attacking threat. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be changes in the setup, as the Blue Tigers have numerous alternatives capable of seamlessly fitting into the system.

Moreover, aside from the aforementioned trio, Anirudh Thapa might also be favored over Apuia in midfield, while Chhangte and Colaco, both in fine form, could be deployed on the flanks. This adjustment would offer India the right balance within Stimac’s customary 4-2-3-1 system, and the introduction of fresh legs would further bolster them against a depleted Afghanistan side.

#2 Adding creativity in midfield

India’s struggles to progress the ball through the midfield was one of the major reasons for their struggles in the last game. While credit must be given to the well-drilled setup of the Afghans, the Blue Tigers, despite having quality players on paper, simply found it challenging to penetrate Afghanistan’s compact defense.

Furthermore, when the Lions of Khorasan pressed higher up the pitch, India’s defenders and the midfielders panicked due to limited options, resulting in careless turnovers. This issue has been hindering the team’s performance over the past few months, and it’s one that Stimac will look to address.

In the upcoming clash, however, India could consider exploiting Afghanistan’s man-oriented approach by creating numerical superiority in midfield. This was notably effective during India’s SAFF Championship triumph last year, where the wingers often drifted inside to create overloads, enabling the center-backs to play passes between the lines.

The inclusion of Mahesh Singh and Brandon Fernandes could facilitate Stimac in adopting this tactical approach, as it can improve their creativity in the midfield.

#3 Utilizing the momentum factor

India have a significant home advantage that they must capitalize on. They enjoyed a lengthy 11-game unbeaten streak at home last year before succumbing to defeat against Qatar in Odisha.

With a large crowd expected to support the Blues in Guwahati, the players will aim to start on the front foot and establish their dominance quickly.

Stimac has tended to adopt a rather conservative approach in away games. Consequently, even in the match in Saudi Arabia, where the majority of supporters were Indian, India displayed a reluctance to take risks in possession. This approach should be changed if they are to stand any chance of winning this crucial clash.

While India did control possession in the previous outing, their focus should now shift towards dominating the midfield battle and pin back Afghanistan.

This shift will tilt the momentum in their favor, and with the support of the Guwahati crowd, they can consistently penetrate the opposition’s defense. Nonetheless, it’s crucial that the Blue Tigers capitalize on any momentum they generate, something that they failed to do in the last game.