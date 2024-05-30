3 emerging Indian talents that Odisha FC should target ahead of ISL 2024-25 season 

Last season was a historic one for Odisha FC, as they reached the ISL semi-finals for the first time in their history, became the only Indian team to qualify for the AFC Cup knockout rounds, and made it to the Super Cup final as well. Although they fell short in all three competitions, Sergio Lobera’s men solidified their status as proper title contenders.

They will now be looking to build on their performances and go one step further in the ISL and domestic competitions. However, it became clear that Odisha struggled to manage their workload despite adding quality and numbers to their squad, especially while competing in four tournaments.

Although they won’t be involved in continental competition this time around, their schedule will be busier due to more games in the ISL and the timing of the cup competitions.

Trending

To address this, the club will certainly need to add more depth to their squad, especially considering potential departures. With that in mind, here are three promising Indian talents that Odisha FC could consider to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

#1 Ayush Chhetri

Puitea and Ahmed Jahouh carried the midfield load last season, with Lenny Rodrigues and Princeton Rebello providing able support to manage the workload. However, Rebello is set to depart for Punjab FC, and Rodrigues, turning 37 this year, may see his game time reduced.

As a result, the Juggernauts will be on the lookout for a central midfielder who can play alongside Jahouh in the pivot or in a deeper role, allowing the Moroccan the freedom to push higher up the pitch.

One potential candidate is FC Goa’s Ayush Chhetri. Despite a strong debut season under Carlos Pena, Chhetri struggled for game time under Manolo Márquez, making only six starts last year and primarily serving as a backup to Raynier Fernandes and Rowllin Borges.

Chhetri certainly impressed under Pena with his technical skillset and ability to read the game in the defensive midfield position. Although still young and raw, working under Lobera could significantly enhance his potential.

While the 21-year-old has one year left on his contract, a call from Odisha FC with the promise of more playing time might entice him.

#2 Sumit Rathi

The center-back position is another area that needs strengthening for Odisha FC. Narender Gahlot, who typically partnered with Carlos Delgado or Mourtada Fall, was largely inconsistent last season and prone to mistakes.

Odisha might be in the market for a young center-back who can serve as a deputy to Delgado while also competing with Gahlot for the second center-back spot. One potential candidate is Sumit Rathi, the 2020 ISL Emerging Player of the Year, who has struggled for game time at Mohun Bagan SG since his breakthrough season.

Rathi has only made 25 appearances in the past four years and may be looking for a club that can offer him more opportunities. His profile is certainly unique among Indian center-halves as he is left-footed, technically strong, and possesses the physicality and strength to handle challenges and defend the penalty area.

Just 22, Rathi could provide Odisha FC with solid depth in the center-back position. However, with one year remaining on his contract, Mohun Bagan SG will be looking for a good transfer fee for the player.

#3 Nitesh Darjee

Odisha relied on Jerry Lalrinzuala as their primary left-back last time, with Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who joined on loan in January, serving as a capable deputy in the latter half of the season. With Vignesh set to return to his parent club, the Juggernauts will likely seek a left-back to provide competition for Jerry.

Enter Nitesh Darjee. The 20-year-old had an impressive debut ISL season and earned praise for his ability to defend one-versus-one situations and his quality on the ball.

Seen as a high-potential player in his position, a move to a club like Odisha FC, who aim to compete for major honors, would only further elevate his development.

Lobera’s system also demands energetic full-backs, and it was evident that Jerry, who played over 30 games last season, struggled towards the end of the campaign.

Consequently, adding a quality player like Darjee would not only improve competition but also raise the overall standards at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback