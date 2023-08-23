3 former teammates of Lionel Messi who could play against Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League

Following the end of the final round of playoff games, the AFC Champions League group stage is all set to stir excitement among Indian football fans. Several footballing icons and stars of the game could potentially play in India, with the draw set to commence on Thursday, August 24.

Mumbai City FC will be the only representative from India after they beat the 2021-22 ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC in the qualifier round to cement their spot in the premier continental competition.

The Islanders are placed in the Western Region of the draw and could face any club from the UAE, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia.

Notably, the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo making his mark in India gains substantial weight, considering the qualification of four Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Nassr FC, for the group stages.

There is also an intriguing possibility of players who once shared the field with the legendary Lionel Messi potentially gracing Pune.

On that note, let’s take a look at three former teammates of Messi, who could play against Mumbai City FC.

#1 Neymar (Al-Hilal SFC)

The Brazilian sensation sealed his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal SFC from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a whopping €90 million.

The 31-year-old shares a close bond with Lionel Messi, having played together at two different clubs. Their spell at FC Barcelona remains the standout period, marked by the unforgettable combination between Neymar, Messi, and Luis Suarez - the iconic 'MSN' trio that secured the continental treble in 2015.

While both Messi and Neymar's time at PSG didn't reach the same heights, their partnership did provide numerous goals during Messi's two-year tenure with the French giants. Across their journey, the duo has clinched a remarkable total of 11 trophies with the two clubs.

Neymar has amassed a substantial fan following in India, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the potential clash between Al-Hilal and Mumbai City FC - a meeting that has the potential to set the stage for a monumental event in the country.

#2 Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah FC)

Miralem Pjanic was once one of the most sought-after central midfielders in European football. His five-year spell at AS Roma prompted a move to Juventus FC in 2016 before he joined FC Barcelona in 2020.

His time alongside Messi was certainly brief as the Argentinian moved to PSG the following season. However, Pjanic won the Copa Del Rey title in his solitary year at Barcelona, which was also Messi’s final trophy for the club.

Pjanic now plies his trade with UAE club Sharjah FC, where he made 27 appearances last season, scoring five goals. Sharjah have notably qualified for the AFC Champions League after defeating Tractor FC in the playoff round.

Positioned in Pot 4 of the draw, Sharjah FC holds a distinct opportunity to cross paths with Mumbai City FC during the group stages of the competition.

#3 Malcom (Al-Hilal SFC)

Neymar was joined by his countryman Malcom Oliveira at Al-Hilal SFC this year. The dazzling winger first captured attention while with Corinthians before moving to Bordeaux in the French league.

After an impressive two-year stint with the French club, Barcelona secured his services for a significant sum of €41 million in 2018.

However, Malcom's tenure with the Blaugrana unfolded quite differently as he only made 24 appearances before moving to Russian outfit Zenit St-Petersburg the following season. Nevertheless, he clinched the La Liga title alongside Messi during his only season at the club.

In his final season with Zenit, Malcom scored 23 league goals, which prompted Al-Hilal to sign him for €60 million. He has already netted five goals in five appearances for the Saudi-based club.

Despite the evident excitement, the possibility of Neymar and Malcom in the same team may present a less-than-favorable prospect for Mumbai City FC in the group stages.