3 I-League players that ISL clubs should target | ISL 2023-24 

As another season draws to a close, clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) have actively started to delve into the transfer market with the ambition of improving their squad depth. This time of the year provides a perfect opportunity for the teams to tap into the I-League market and poach promising talents from the lower division.

The likes of Emil Benny, Parthib Gogoi, Lalchungnunga, and Jiteshwor Singh to name a few arrived from the I-League at the start of the 2022-23 season. They were unfazed by the occasion and exuded confidence in their first season at the top level.

Additionally, the Hero Super Cup allowed the I-League teams to compete against the top teams in the country. While no I-League club qualified for the semi-finals, several players showcased their ability, which may have piqued the interest among the ISL clubs.

Amidst the sea of remarkable talents, here are three players that could be on the move to a top-tier club after a successful season in the second division.

#1 Phalguni Singh

Sreenidi Deccan FC’s Phalguni Singh certainly had an outstanding Super Cup campaign. He was a key part of the team that went on to seal an unlikely win against Kerala Blasters FC. Despite their slip-up in the final game against RoundGlass Punjab, Phalguni was Deccan Warriors’ best player.

The 28-year-old is a central midfielder by trade and is known for his technical ability, short passing, and tireless work ethic. He made his mark in the I-League with TRAU FC during the 2018-19 season before making a move to Sreenidi Deccan FC after three years.

With the Deccan Warriors, Phalguni grew from strength to strength, appearing in all 20 games this season, scoring once and assisting four times.

According to rumors, ISL clubs are monitoring his situation at the moment. The midfielder is unquestionably ready to make a mark in the ISL and will be a useful addition to any club looking to improve their quality in the middle of the park.

#2 Tharpuia

Despite a stint at NorthEast United in his younger days, Tharpuia came into prominence after scoring 13 goals in the 2022 Mizoram Inter Village Tournament. He was snatched by I-League outfit Aizawl FC in the aftermath of the competition.

In his first full season at a top-level club, Tharpuia was unshaken by the occasion and continued his fine form. The 20-year-old scored four goals and recorded five assists despite playing for a side that finished 7th in the league.

The winger is versatile as he can effectively play both on the right and the left flank. He possesses excellent pace and the ability to effortlessly glide past challenges thanks to tricky feet. His unpredictability and confidence to showcase his skills is a quality that stands out as well.

Tharpuia is still raw in terms of footballing ability, but his talent is something that ISL clubs can finetune. With time and patience, he could improve drastically and become one of the country’s best talents.

#3 Melroy Assisi

Rajasthan United’s Melroy Assisi has grabbed the spotlight after an impressive season. The center-back was undroppable throughout the season as he started all games in the I-League.

As a result of his performances, multiple ISL clubs are rumored to be seeking his signature. A center-back by trade, Melroy is confident on the ball, while his calculated aggression and unwavering commitment at the back are crucial parts of his success.

Furthermore, he is also a goal-scoring threat in set-piece situations, with his goal against Churchill Brothers early in the season serving as a prime example. The 24-year-old could prove to be a bargain for ISL clubs who are on the lookout for domestic players to strengthen the defense.

