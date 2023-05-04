Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have endured another disappointing season. Thomas Brdaric was appointed as the head coach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but the German failed to inspire his side to the playoffs, finishing seventh in the ISL standings.

Following years of consistent success, the Marina Machans have struggled to live up to their high standards in the past three seasons. With three managers in as many years, they have been navigating through a sea of uncertainty.

Despite another lackluster season, Chennaiyin FC could stick with Brdaric for the upcoming season. There have been promising signs, especially towards the back end of the campaign, with Chennai winning their final four games in the ISL.

Nonetheless, with other teams already strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, the onus now lies on the Marina Machans to improve their depth. Injuries have been a constant theme, so Brdaric and his support staff have their work cut out in terms of recruitment.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three domestic players Chennaiyin FC could sign to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

#1 Nim Dorjee Tamang (Defender)

First up on the list is Hyderabad FC’s center-back Nim Dorjee. The defender joined the Nizams at the beginning of the 2021-22 season but has been forced to play a backup role to Chinglensana Singh.

Chinglensana’s injury opened the door for Nim Dorjee this season, making nine starts since the turn of the year. He certainly impressed Manolo Marquez and formed a formidable partnership with Odei Onaindia.

However, the 26-year-old remains behind Chinglensana Singh in the pecking order. With just one year left on his contract, he could move to a club willing to offer him regular chances.

The opportunity could arrive at Chennaiyin FC, with Thomas Brdaric on the lookout for an Indian centre-back. Nim Dorjee certainly fits the bill as he is a proactive defender who can play out from the back when needed.

Additionally, the Hyderabad FC man is also adept at playing in a full-back role. With Edwin Vanspaul set to move to East Bengal, Dorjee’s versatility will boost his chances of starting regularly.

#2 Redeem Tlang (Winger)

Next up on the list is FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang. The 27-year-old has played on the right flank and is known for his pace and dynamism in wide areas. Carlos Pena also utilized him as a right-back in the Hero Super Cup.

Tlang made 18 appearances in the ISL for FC Goa, scoring thrice and further assisting twice. His contract ends at the end of the season, so several clubs could approach the winger as he remains an excellent utility player.

Rumors state that Chennaiyin FC’s Rahim Ali is also on the way out. Adding Redeem Tlang to their squad improves depth in wide areas and provides competition for the likes of Vincy Barretto, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and Prasanth K.

#3 Vinti Rai (Midfielder)

The final pick on the list is Mumbai City FC’s, Vinit Rai. The midfielder is on loan from Odisha FC, with his contract ending at the end of the season. The Islanders are favorites to sign him permanently, but Vinit could look to move elsewhere in search of game time.

The 25-year-old has only started on four occasions this season, with Des Buckingham preferring Apuia Ralte and Rowllin Borges in midfield. While Vinit has developed into a solid player at Mumbai City, it is perhaps time for him to showcase his quality consistently.

A move to Chennaiyin FC perfectly aligns with his skillsets. Anirudh Thapa has been forced to play a deeper role at times, but Vinit’s addition could allow the Chennaiyin captain the freedom to venture forward.

Furthermore, while Jiteshwor Singh has had an admirable season, he certainly remains an unpolished talent. Vinit could slot alongside Julius Duker in midfield and develop into a complete midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes