3 Indian players Mumbai City FC should sign for the upcoming season

In the previous edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC finished fifth in the table with 31 points from 20 games. Despite a bright start, the Islanders failed to capitalize on their momentum and live up to the expectations they set after the season before the last one. Although the side played a similar brand of football, Des Buckingham's men weren't as edgy as they were under Sergio Lobera.

The side recorded one of their biggest wins against fellow contenders ATK Mohun Bagan, but could carry their form into other big games over the course of the season.

The replacements made by the side due to some of the departures were unable to fire in their departments. Hugo Boumous' replacements Cassio Gabriel and Bradden Inman weren't as impressive as their predecessors. Igor Angulo seemed to have left his scoring boots in Goa as the Spaniard looked blunt on most occasions.

On that note, here are three Indian players Mumbai City FC should target ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

#1 Emil Benny

The midfielder from Wayanad, Kerala, could be a perfect fit for Mumbai City FC's midfield.

With Des Buckingham's double-pivot system falling short of the necessary demands of the league, Benny's addition to the side could allow a midfield trio to function, which usually works in favor of a possession-based style of football. This would allow Ahmed Jahouh to sit deep as a defensive midfielder, screening the two central defenders and taking up the role of a deep-lying playmaker.

Emil Benny's lung-busting runs and his quick-witted movements in the opposition's half were a threat and allowed Gokulam Kerala FC to make the most of their offensive transitions.

Benny could team up with Apuia and be the ball-progressing midfielder for the Islanders, while the wingers stretch the opposition defense.

#2 Provat Lakra

One of the issues with Mumbai City FC was the absence of Amey Ranawade. Rahul Bheke, who usually plays as a centre-back, was deployed on the right and didn't do enough justice to the side.

The inclusion of a right-back with a decent amount of flair could do the Islanders a lot more justice in the absence of Ranawade.

Lakra is a pacy full-back with decent crossing ability who can be deployed on either flank. His work-rate is also something that has proven to be a vital cog in the NorthEast United FC defense.

#3 Alex Saji

Mumbai City FC's defense collapsed on multiple occasions, allowing the opposition to use it to their advantage, unmarked. Mourtada Fall's dip in form was another set-back for the Islanders' title-defense.

Acquring the services of a young centre-back like Alex Saji, whose performances in the recently concluded I-League 2021-22 were noteworthy, could prove to be vital.

Saji's ball-progression skills could come in handy for the British football coach as the Kerala-born defender has a good sense of vertical ball progression.

