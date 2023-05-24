3 Indian players Odisha FC should sign ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season

For long, Odisha FC have carried the underdog tag. But this season, they turned their fortunes around and defied all odds to clinch their maiden silverware in the form of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

After the departure of Josep Gombau at the end of the ISL 2022-23 campaign, the team, unburdened by expectations, thrived under assistant coach Clifford Miranda's guidance, who had taken the reins of the club.

In the final, Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 victory to claim their historic maiden title. The icing on the cake came in the AFC Cup Playoffs, where they overwhelmed Gokulam Kerala FC, earning their first-ever opportunity to represent India in Asia.

But now, the Juggernauts have already secured the services of Sergio Lobera as their new gaffer and the arrival of the Spaniard is expected to amplify their momentum.

On that note, here are three Indian signings who can help Odisha FC on their journey:

#3 Bryce Miranda (Left winger)

There are currently very few wide options in Indian football quite as explosive as Bryce Miranda.

The 23-year-old signed for Kerala Blasters last summer but hasn't been able to find a consistent run of starts in the club.

In the recently concluded season, Bryce started only four matches while making eight substitute appearances.

However, whenever he was on the pitch, the Mumbai-born winger looked bright in possession of the ball.

With Nandhakumar Sekar leaving the Juggernauts, Bryce might fit in perfectly for the Sergio Lobera's side.

Although Miranda doesn't replicate the attacking data of Nandhakumar, that's an area that the Spanish tactician can develop over time.

#2 Lenny Rodrigues (Central Midfielder)

Reports suggest already that Sergio Lobera is eager to reunite with his old guards after joining Odisha FC.

Lenny Rodrigues is one of the primary targets and there's a definite reason why. The experienced customer has been around in the top-tier of Indian football for more than a decade and his experience will be a massive boost for an otherwise young Odisha midfield.

In the 2022-23 ISL season, Lenny made 11 appearances, including four starts. Whenever he came on the pitch, he brought in a lot of composure in the middle of the park.

The Kalinga Warriors might benefit from the same.

#1 Sumit Rathi (Defender)

Sumit Rathi's career graph has been a curious case for anyone following Indian football.

The defender rose to prominence after breaking into the ATK senior squad in the 2019-20 season. After making 14 appearances in his breakthrough season and helping the Kolkata side to their third ISL trophy. He won the Emerging Player of the Season award for his exploits.

Soon after he signed a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan but wasn't able to feature at all for the Mariners.

The 21-year-old is brimming with potential and if taking a bet on him might be rewarding for Odisha FC.

The Juggernauts are in serious need of an Indian center-back option and Sergio Lobera could mould Rathi into the world-beater he was once slated to be.

