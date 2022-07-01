ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players Odisha FC should sign for the upcoming season

Odisha FC had a relatively better campaign in ISL 2021-22, with the side finishing seventh in the table with 23 points from 20 matches. The Juggernauts managed to upset major sides like Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous edition of the tournament. But that wasn't enough for Kiko Ramirez's side to book a place in the top four.

The Juggernauts faced major losses at the hands of Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, which were enough to expose the shortcomings of the team. However, the team's approach looks better than in their previous years and it is expected that with the return of former gaffer Josep Gombau, they may pull off a better campaign in the upcoming season.

On that note, here are three Indian players Odisha FC should target ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

#1 Alocious M

With the exit of Nandhakumar Sekar, Odisha FC will require a winger who is good at ball-progression and crossing. Rajasthan United FC star Alocious M could be the perfect deal for the Juggernauts. The 24-year old winger from Kerala is known to be a lethal weapon for his offensive arsenal and played a vital part in the side's debut season.

Former head coach Francesc Bonet was a huge admirer of the winger. As of now, the young winger is on the radar for many ISL outfits. Hence, getting him to pen a deal with the club at the earliest would secure their chances of a better finish in the upcoming season.

#2 Sreekuttan VS

The 23-year old winger starred in Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League defense.

A major threat during counter-attacks, Sreekuttan usually featured on the right flank for the Malabarians. Scoring twice and setting up one goal for his team, the I-League champion could be equally efficient on either flank. Odisha FC faced a massive shortage of pacy wingers in the last edition of the ISL and his addition would serve as a solution for Josep Gombau.

Sreekuttan also played a vital role in Gokulam Kerala FC's AFC Cup campaign. Although the side only picked up a single win, his contribution in the final third was noteworthy.

#3 Jerry Lalrinzuala

The former Chennaiyin FC full-back, who has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal, could be a steal-deal for the Juggernauts if they manage to convince him before EB sort out their ownership issues. The left wing-back was a delight for Marina Machans despite the team failing to impress. He was the sole player on the left-flank for a side deployed in a 3-5-2. His work ethic has been impressive throughout the season and could be a long-term fix for the Juggernauts, who have had a problem with their left-backs.

Full-backs Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara have had disciplinary as well as performance issues and have been a reason for concern. The 23-year-old Jerry could provide more solidity at the back as well as add to the offensive contribution of the side.

