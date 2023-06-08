3 Indian players to watch out for in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 

Following a two-month hiatus, the Indian men's national team returns to action as the Hero Intercontinental Cup kicks off, marking the beginning of an important period in their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup next year.

The Blue Tigers are set to face Mongolia in their opening encounter on Friday, June 9, while Vanuatu and Lebanon’s challenge also awaits them on June 12 and 15, respectively.

India will head into the competition on the back of a successful Hero Tri-Nation Tournament, defeating Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic. They will hope to continue their momentum in the Intercontinental Cup in Odisha before traveling to Bengaluru to participate in the SAFF Championship.

Igor Stimac initially picked a 41-man squad, with the training camp starting as early as May 16. The Croatian coach eventually narrowed the squad to 27 players ahead of the competition. He has placed his faith in a combination of experienced and promising youngsters to compete for places.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three Indian players to watch out for in the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

#1 Anwar Ali

Stimac utilized all four center-backs during the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament, but he will be looking for one player to partner with the experienced Sandesh Jhingan for the upcoming tournaments.

Mehtab Singh, Chinglensana Singh, and Anwar Ali will be hoping to cement that spot in the starting lineup. The former two players certainly impressed the manager with their defensive contributions in the first game against Myanmar.

While Ali also performed well in the second game, he will look to grab his opportunity in the Intercontinental Cup.

The former FC Goa man is unquestionably one of the brightest defensive talents in the country and has the potential to be a leader in the team.

#2 Nandhakumar Sekar

Nandhakumar Sekar’s performances in the Hero Super Cup were hard to ignore, with the winger pipping Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh in the pecking order.

Overall, Nandhakumar had an admirable season in the ISL despite his recurring inconsistency. However, his form went up a notch in the Super Cup and he was the catalyst in Odisha FC’s success, scoring four goals and assisting once.

The 27-year-old will face competition from Naorem Mahesh Singh for his place. But Nandha’s pace, energy, and trickey suit the way Stimac wants his wingers to operate.

If Nandha is able to strike a partnership with full-back Akash Mishra on the left flank, it will not be surprising to see him earn a longer run in the team.

#3 Ishan Pandita

When discussing the potential successor to Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita's name consistently occupies the forefront. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to replicate his potential on the pitch with Jamshedpur FC.

Stimac opted to leave him out of the squad in the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament but decided to pick Pandita this time around. These three games offer a platform for the striker to showcase his ability and prove his worth to the head coach.

Pandita could be named in the starting lineup in at least one of the three games, as the Blue Tigers continue to look for a backup to Chhetri.

