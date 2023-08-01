After confirmation of India’s participation in the 2023 Asian Games, the men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac has revealed the 22-man squad for the tournament scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 7.

The Asian Games typically feature under-23 players, but due to a one-year postponement, the age limit has been adjusted to include players up to 24 years old.

In addition to the selected squad, three senior players can be named. Stimac has chosen India's experienced pillars - Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan.

The Blue Tigers are pitted against hosts China in Group A, as well as familiar opponents in Myanmar and Bangladesh, both of whom are ranked lower than India.

With the majority of players currently participating in the Indian Super League (ISL), the team boasts considerable experience at the top-level football, a factor that will undoubtedly work in their favor during the competition.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the three players who earned their place in the squad based on their impressive performances during the 2022-23 ISL season.

#1 Gurmeet Singh

Amidst Hyderabad FC's early-season goalkeeping struggles, manager Manolo Marquez took a gamble and introduced 23-year-old Gurmeet Singh midway through the campaign.

Gurmeet took his opportunity with both hands, displaying impressive shot-stopping abilities and passing skills. The stats also showcase this, as he made 41 saves in just 14 games while his save percentage of 78.4 was only bettered by Mohun Bagan SG’s Vishal Kaith.

Gurmeet played a pivotal role in Hyderabad FC's success last season. While he serves as a backup to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Igor Stimac can trust Gurmeet if the need arises.

#2 Lalchungnunga

Lalchungnunga signed for East Bengal from I-League side Sreenidi Deccan last season and immediately slotted into the center-back role. He displayed solid performances and was certainly one of the club’s brightest spots in an otherwise dull season.

The 21-year-old made 19 starts in the ISL and formed a robust defensive partnership alongside Ivan Gonzalez. Lalchungnunga's game awareness are complemented by his fearlessness in putting his body on the line when necessary.

His consistent displays might have caught the attention of Igor Stimac. While he will serve as a backup to Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan, like Gurmeet, Lalchungnunga proves to be a capable alternative for the two senior team regulars.

#3 Sivasakthi Narayanan

The 2022-23 ISL’s Emerging Player of the Year is undoubtedly the pick of the crop. The Tamil Nadu-born striker made his mark in Bengaluru FC's first team during the Durand Cup, where he netted five goals in six games, contributing significantly to his team's triumph in the competition.

While he struggled initially in the ISL, Siva's breakthrough came in 2023 when he formed an exceptional strike partnership with Roy Krishna. He made a huge impact in BFC’s miraculous run to the finals, scoring six goals and assisting twice in 17 games.

Unfortunately, a head injury during the ISL final sidelined him for a considerable period. However, Siva has recovered and will be determined to impress Stimac, with hopes of forming a partnership with club captain Sunil Chhetri.