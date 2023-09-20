3 Indian Women's Team Footballers to watch out for in the Asian Games 2023

The Indian National Women's Team is set to take on the Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the group stage of the Asian Games 2023. Having participated on two occasions before, the Blue Tigresses are yet to go into the knockout stages.

This year, with the drama surrounding the men's team, who succumbed to a 5-1 loss to China in their opener, hopes are riding high on the Women's team. Unlike the men's football event, the women's football event allows a fully senior side to participate.

Ahead of the opener against Chinese Taipei on Thursday, let's have a look at three players from the Blue Tigresses we need to keep our eyes on in the Asian Games.

#1 Manisha Kalyan

Manisha Kalyan is the undisputed talk of the town in Indian Football at the moment. She has gone from strength to strength over the last three years. She signed for Cypriot League champions Apollon Ladies FC in 2022 and became the first player to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old bagged a hattrick of assists in the first round of the UWCL qualifiers and scored a goal in the second, etching history once again. In addition to that she also lifted the Cypriot Super Cup trophy last Friday, scoring against Omonia FC.

Manisha's rich vein of form and match fitness will immensely benefit India, who are going into this game without much competitive action.

#2 Jyoti Chouhan

Another Indian female footballer making her name in Europe is Jyoti Chouhan, who has been in stupendous form for her Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

She topped the club's scoring charts last season and led them to a league victory. She became the first Indian to score a hattrick in a top-flight European league in a game against ZNK Agram.

An out-and-out striker, Jyoti is a terror to opposition defenses and a major threat in and around the penalty box. This is the 24-year-old's first call-up to the Blue Tigresses and she will be relishing the opportunity to establish her position for the National Team.

#3 Bala Devi

Bala Devi's impact on the likes of Manisha, Jyoti and all the other players who ventured out of India is unparalleled. Her move to Rangers WFC in 2020 drew a lot of eyes to Women's Football in India and ever since, quite a few players have gone abroad to ply their trade.

Now, at the age of 33, Bala Devi is as sharp as ever, as we saw her lead Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League earlier this year, losing to eventual champions Gokulam Kerala.

Her experience, instinct and sheer talent will be crucial for the other girls, as she was part of the 2014 Asian Games squad as well. It will be intriguing to see her link up with the likes of Jyoti or Manisha and claim the elusive knockout spot for India in the continental competition.