3 Iraq players representing European clubs who will compete against India in the King's Cup

The Indian men’s national team are gearing up for action once again, and this time they are headed to Thailand to participate in the King's Cup, which starts on September 7.

The tournament comprises four teams, with India set to play Iraq in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the host nation Thailand will take on Lebanon in the other semi-final match on the same day. The winning teams will advance to the finals while there will also be a third-place playoff game on September 10.

Iraq will arguably pose India their toughest challenge yet in this calendar year, as they are ranked 70th in the FIFA Rankings. The Lions of Mesopotamia kicked off the year on a high note by securing the Arabian Gulf Cup on their home turf. They notably triumphed over Qatar and Saudi Arabia while also defeating Yemen and Oman to clinch the championship.

India will face a strong opponent, particularly considering that several players from the Iraqi squad have experience playing in European leagues. Let's look at three Iraqi players currently plying their trade in Europe who are expected to start against India.

#1 Zidane Iqbal - Utrecht FC

Zidane Iqbal is certainly a well-known name among football fans, especially Manchester United supporters.

The highly regarded 20-year-old talent made his first appearance for the Red Devils during a UEFA Champions League match in 2021, etching his name in history as the first British-born South Asian to play for the club. He embarked on a new chapter by joining Dutch club Utrecht FC, seeking more playing time after finding limited opportunities at Manchester United.

Iqbal is undoubtedly one of the most gifted players and is known for his technical ability on the ball and versatility in the middle of the park.

Having already earned three international caps, Iqbal is expected to take up a pivotal role in the midfield in the King’s Cup. India will need to be wary of his threat, as he possesses the trickery on the ball and the ability to pick out passes.

#2 Hussein Ali - SC Heerenveen

Hussein Ali is another product of the Dutch League and currently plays for SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Ali was born in Sweden and represented the Sweden youth teams before switching allegiances to Iraq in 2023.

Starting his career at Malmo FF, the full-back subsequently moved to Orebro SK in the Swedish top tier. During his three-year tenure with the club, he made 63 appearances before moving with SC Heerenveen in 2022.

Ali, who is recognized for his remarkable work rate and solid defensive ability, has already made nine appearances in the Eredivisie. His debut for Iraq in the King's Cup is highly anticipated and India’s wingers will certainly have a tough task dealing with him.

#3 Ali Al-Hamadi – AFC Wimbledon

Ali Al-Hamadi was born in Iraq but he and his family relocated to Liverpool when he was just a one-year-old. His professional career began at the English club Tranmere Rovers in 2015, before making a move to Swansea City in 2018.

It was only in 2021 that Al-Hamadi earned his senior debut with League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers. Subsequently, the forward was loaned out to Bromley, competing in the National League, where he showed his ability by netting three goals in ten appearances.

After a brief stint at Wycombe, Al-Hamadi once again shifted clubs, this time joining League Two side AFC Wimbledon in January 2023. He has established himself as one of the pivotal players at the club, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances.

Ali made his debut for Iraq in 2021 but has only made five appearances so far for the national team. However, given his current stellar form, the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali are set to face a significant challenge against Iraq.