3 ISL clubs who will benefit from signing out of favor FC Goa striker Alvaro Vazquez 

When FC Goa got their hands on Alvaro Vazquez, there were widespread expectations for the Spanish forward to elevate the club's performances, given his exceptional form during the previous season with Kerala Blasters FC.

Under the leadership of Ivan Vukomanovic, Vazquez seamlessly integrated into the Blasters' squad, forging a near-telepathic partnership with strike partner Jorge Pereyra Diaz and propelling the squad to new heights.

Despite a disappointing defeat in the ISL final against Hyderabad FC, Vazquez's tally of eight league goals was unquestionably a solid return. His physical presence and astute game awareness further solidified his significance as a key player.

However, those high expectations certainly took a toll on the Spanish striker when he arrived in Goa. Carlos Pena had a different blueprint for FC Goa, which affected Alvaro Vazquez’s form. Additionally, he failed to adapt to the head coach’s needs, ultimately falling out of favor.

Amidst the appointment of head coach Manolo Marquez and the reported addition of forward Carlos Martinez, indications point towards the potential departure of the former Kerala Blasters player.

Nonetheless, several ISL clubs could be on the lookout for his signature, considering his experience and the value he offers to a team. On that note, let’s take a look at the three ISL clubs who should sign Vazquez:

#1 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have struggled in recent years, as the club has not qualified for the semi-finals in the past three seasons. After a series of trial and error-approaches to hiring head coaches, reports suggest that the management has turned to a familiar figure in Owen Coyle.

Notably, Coyle orchestrated a remarkable transformation for the Marina Machans in the 2019-20 season, leading them from the brink of elimination to the finals. Despite ultimately succumbing to ATK in the final, Coyle's impact on player development was evident.

Additionally, Coyle also used Nerijus Valskis as the focal point of his attack. Valskis, a target man known for his ability to hold up play, played a pivotal role in their triumph by not only claiming the golden boot but also contributing to their overall attacking play.

As a result, it will not be surprising to see Alvaro Vazquez make a similar impact under Coyle. With Chennaiyin FC releasing Petar Sliskovic, the Spanish striker could be tailor made for the club and the new head coach.

#2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC are actively seeking a foreign striker after Roy Krishna announced his departure after just one season. Simon Grayson had a dynamic frontline with Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan forming an excellent partnership and contributing 18 goals last season.

While Krishna will be a huge miss, the Blues now have a chance to address his absence by incorporating Vazquez. He stole the limelight when played with a strike partner at Kerala Blasters, as his ability to hold up and create space for Pereyra Diaz was on display.

Grayson’s system will certainly benefit both Vazquez and Sivasakthi. A potential partnership between a quick, dynamic player alongside a physical striker still holds tremendous promise in the Indian Super League, provided they are supported well in midfield.

#3 Hyderabad FC

In addition to Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC has also experienced the departure of their foreign striker, Javier Siverio. The 25-year-old largely played second fiddle to Bartholomew Ogbeche during HFC’s title-winning 2021-22 season but was offered several opportunities this time around due to Ogbeche’s fitness issues.

With Siverio joining East Bengal and concerns arising about Ogbeche's age and injury woes, Vazquez could emerge as an ideal choice for the Nizams as they embark on a squad rebuild.

The Hyderabad outfit could potentially establish a blueprint by centering their team around Alvaro Vazquez, who brings valuable experience and consistent goal-scoring abilities. Moreover, he is well-suited to spearhead the attack in the absence of Ogbeche, making him an excellent choice for that role.

