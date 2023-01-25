3 ISL transfers that could still take place in the January window

As the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) approaches its business end, the battle for the top spot and playoff berths are certainly getting intense. Teams are looking to strengthen their squad to boost their chances of finishing their season on a high. With the transfer window coming to a close, there is no better time for the ISL side to add fresh faces.

The likes of ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United have been active in the transfer market. After injuries to several key players, the Mariners have added Federico Gallego, Puitea, Slavko Damjanovic, and Glan Martins to their ranks.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, signed Hira Mondal, Alex Shaji, and Kule Mbombo in a bid to improve their results.

But there is still some business left to be done for a few teams, and on that note, here are three transfers that could take place in the January window of the Indian Super League.

#1 Hernan Santana

Rumors surrounding Santana have been on the rise over the past few weeks. The Spaniard is currently playing for the Chinese team Sichuan Jiuniu, but FC Goa are actively looking to bring him back to the league.

Santana is an experienced campaigner, having won the ISL title with Mumbai City FC back in 2021. He piled on his trade as a center-half during the season and was a key figure in their championship run. Following his success with the Islanders, he moved to NorthEast United for the 2021-22 campaign, where he was utilized in midfield.

The Gaurs lost defender Marc Valiente due to an injury and Santana is set to replace him. This move unquestionably improves Carlos Pena’s side as the 32-year-old brings experience and versatility to the squad as they hope to achieve the playoff spots.

#2 Joseba Beitia

Joseba Beitia has played a crucial part in the I-League for ATK Mohun Bagan and RoundGlass Punjab in the past. The midfielder signed for Rajasthan United this season, but reports suggest that he is parting ways with the club after making 11 appearances.

Having already added a host of names, NorthEast United appear to be the frontrunner to secure his signature. The club hired head coach Vincenzo Annese in December and have improved the squad. Although the Highlanders’ hopes of achieving a playoff spot are arguably over, they will undoubtedly hope to finish the season with positive momentum.

The attacking midfielder scored thrice and assisted nine times in the I-League for ATK Mohun Bagan during the 2019-20 season. Both parties could benefit from the transfer, with Beitia moving to the top division and NorthEast United gaining a talented midfielder to boost their goal-scoring prowess.

#3 Jackichand Singh

Apart from Joseba Beitia, NorthEast United are also aiming to add Jackichand Singh to their ranks, according to rumors. The 30-year-old winger last featured for East Bengal FC on loan from Mumbai City FC the previous season, where he only made seven appearances.

Jackichand has a wealth of experience in the Indian Super League, having played for Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, and Jamshedpur FC before joining the Islanders. His most successful spell came with the Gaurs, where he made 43 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

Moreover, the 30-year-old has also played 15 games in an Indian shirt. However, following his stint at FC Goa, his game time has been limited for the past three seasons.

NorthEast United are looking to add another Indian winger to further revamp their squad. With Annese still figuring out his best team, this could prove to be an excellent opportunity for Jackichand to feature regularly for an ISL side.

Poll : 0 votes