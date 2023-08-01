3 major snubs from India men's squad for Asian Games 2023

Head coach Igor Stimac announced the Indian men's team's 22-member squad for the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, which is to be held in Hangzhou, China.

Indian football teams' participation was in doubt even a day before the official draw, however, a confirmation announcement from the Sports Ministry helped the stakeholders breathe a sign of relief. The two-time champions will be participating in Asiad's football event for the first time in nine years.

The Blue Tigers have been clubbed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

Meanwhile, the quadrennial sporting event allows only the country's U-23 players to participate, with the exception of three senior players. However, with the tournament being delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the organizers have decided to permit players till the age of 24. Hence, Igor Stimac expectedly picked a stacked lineup filled with multiple players from the first team.

But like always, there are a few notable absentees from the Indian men's squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Let's take a look:

#3 Hormipam Ruivah (Center-back)

Still just 22, Hormipam Ruivah has steadily developed into one of the most exciting defensive options for Kerala Blasters FC over the past two seasons. He made 20 appearances in the ISl in 2022-23, which included a staggering 19 starts. In no time, the youngster has become a first-choice center-back for the Yellow Army and has also been knocking at the gates of the national side.

For Stimac, it could've been a more viable and appropriate choice to select Hormipam instead of someone like Narendra Gahlot. The Odisha FC defender has been operating as a full-back recently and hence Hormipam would be a more natural choice as the center-half in India's squad for the Asian Games.

#2 Parthib Gogoi (Right-winger)

Despite not bagging his due plaudits, Parthib Gogoi has been silently working his socks off to establish himself as one of the prime attacking talents in the country. After his stint with NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2022-23 season, there's an argument to be made for him to be already included in that bracket.

The 20-year-old pumped in three goals and assisted once in the league, including a thunderous strike against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC in a losing cause.

Parthib also participated in the RF Development League and scored two goals in two matches. The Asian Games might have been the perfect opportunity for the youngster to take his game to the next level.

After scoring four goals in India’s 5-2 win against Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championship final, Gurkirat Singh announced his arrival to the Indian footballing fraternity. The 20-year-old center-forward furthermore scored three goals in the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers in 2022. He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the competition for his eight strikes.

Gurkirat has also been consistently appearing for the Mumbai City FC outfit and quite like Parthib arguably deserved a call-up for the Asian Games. The Chandigarh-born forward could've provided a unique attacking outlet.