3 managers who can replace Manolo Marquez at Hyderabad FC 

The start of Manolo Marquez's era as Hyderabad FC head coach was an opportune moment. Albert Roca was all set to take over the role ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, a call from FC Barcelona changed it all.

Roca was asked to join the Catalan giants as their fitness coach and in turn, he recommended Marquez for the vacant position in Hyderabad. The signing ushered in a new era for the Nizams.

While the 54-year-old carried an injury-riddled squad to fifth in his first season, he etched his name in the history books with his triumph in the ISL 2021-22 season.

Even in the recently concluded ISL season, Hyderabad FC gave the mighty Mumbai City FC a run for their money for a major chunk of the League Shield race. Ultimately, the Nizams were knocked out in the semi-finals after finishing second in the regular season.

Now, after three successful and event-filled seasons, the former Las Palmas man will step down as Hyderabad FC head coach after the Super Cup 2023, and it will be a tough boot to fill.

But here are three candidates who will be able to replicate Marquez's success at Hyderabad FC:

#3 Antonio Lopez Habas

To keep matters simple, Antonio Lopez Habas is a serial winner. The Spaniard proudly sits on two ISL titles from his previous stints in the competition.

The 65-year-old tactician started his journey in the league with Atletico de Kolkata back in 2014. He won the inaugural edition of the tournament right away.

Antonio Habas is known for his defensive setup and ability to manage champion players. But signing the former ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer would also mean providing him with a heavy-hitting arsenal.

Does Hyderabad FC have the purse to provide him with the same? That remains to be seen.

#2 Eelco Schattorie

The Dutch manager has experience working with cash-strapped clubs. Hyderabad FC aren't exactly struggling for financial stability, but they might find it difficult to compete with the big-money teams.

Eelco Schattorie took NorthEast United FC into the ISL playoffs for the first time in their history in the 2018-19 season.

The 51-year-old joined Kerala Blasters FC after his heroics with the Highlanders. Despite captivating the fans with his style of play, the club decided to part ways with Schattorie after he managed to finish seventh with the Blasters.

Given his ample experience and tactical prowess, the Dutch tactician could be the perfect fit for Hyderabad.

#1 Marco Pezzaiuoli

Marco Pezzaiuoli is obviously not one of the first names that pop up when you think of coaches who can rebuild an ISL club. However, the German gaffer might just fit the billing for what's required in Hyderabad. P

ezzaiuoli had just a single spell in the top-tier competition, where he led Bengaluru FC to a sixth-placed finish.

Although the Blues weren't particularly attractive under the 54-year-old, they were definitely agricultural. Pezzaiuoli tried to implement a high-intensity press in Bengaluru that is still foreign to Indian players. The young guns pressed from the front and created ample chances. However, quality in the final third ultimately cost Bengaluru FC better results.

The Nizams have a young core group of players and if given a generous period and support, Pezzaiuoli can revamp this side thoroughly.

