3 Mohun Bagan SG players who will make the biggest impact in ISL 2023-24

With the galactico squad that Mohun Bagan Super Giant have assembled, very few would bet against them being the absolute favorites this season. In a single transfer window, the club has managed to bring in Indian stalwarts like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anwar Ali, along with proven international stars like Armando Sadiku and Jason Cummings.

Last season, the Mariners finished third in the league stage of the ISL, before blooming in the knockout phases. Juan Ferrando's men edged past Bengaluru FC on penalties to win the ISL title. However, there were still some questions waiting to be answered after their slightly underwhelming performances for the majority of the season.

But this season, Mohun Bagan's recruitment has already ensured that they can trump any team, with the exception of maybe Mumbai City FC, at least on paper. However, every member of the squad might not live up to the billing.

Hence, here's a list of three Mohun Bagan players who we think would make the biggest impact during the ISL 2023-24 season:

#3 Anwar Ali (Center-back)

For Mohun Bagan, it's less of hope and more of a need for Anwar Ali to be at his finest this season. He has been one of the many high-profile signings of the season for the ISL heavyweights. There aren't many positions on the field where the club isn't spoilt for choices, but the Indian center-back position is definitely one. If the former FC Goa defender doesn't turn up, MBSG will have to rely on a largely under-used Sumit Rathi.

However, there's a reason why Anwar was the first choice for the Mariners. He has been one of the most consistent center-backs in the country and the most sought-after talent. Last season, he made 20 appearances for the Gaurs, registering 36 tackles, 25 interceptions, 80 clearances, and 34 blocks.

Even in his latest stint with the national team, the 22-year-old showcased his composure and solidity all throughout. Given his pedigree, you definitely have to expect him to step up to the new challenge.

#2 Hugo Boumous (Attacking midfielder)

There's very little that remains to be written and said about Hugo Boumous after his consistent run of performances in the ISL. Last season, he was evidently once again the creator-in-chief for Mohun Bagan SG, scoring five goals and assisting four times over 20 appearances. His wizardry on the ball led the club to the ISL 2022-23 title and many would expect him to pick up from where he left.

Although Mohun Bagan have an abundance of attacking options, against gritty, low-block defensive units, Boumous will be pivotal to feeding the final ball. The 27-year-old created a mammoth 48 chances last season and will be hoping to replicate the same this year too.

With the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Armando Sadiku around him, Boumous is somewhat destined to do too.

#1 Jason Cummings (Striker)

He's the one who has been making all the head turns, he's the one making all the headlines. Jason Cummings is arguably the biggest incoming not just for MBSG but even the ISL. The 27-year-old was part of Australia's 2022 World Cup squad and even made an appearance against France in their opening match. He scored 16 goals in the A-League last season while playing for Central Coast Mariners.

From one Mariners to another now, Jason is expected to extend his goal-scoring tally when takes the pitch in the ISL next season. His accomplishments are a testament to his pedigree and Mohun Bagan have managed to bring in a forward who's enjoying the peak of his career.

Given he's a traditional striking option compared to Petratos who was leading the club's frontline last season, expect Cummings to set the league alight!