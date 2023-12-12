3 notable omissions from India's 50-member probables list for AFC Asian Cup 2023

As the Indian men's national team continues to gear up for the all-important AFC Asian Cup starting next month, head coach Igor Stimac announced a list of 50 probable players on Tuesday, December 12.

The named players will assemble at the national camp on December 30, before the final squad makes their trip to to Doha, Qatar, to begin their preparation.

Placed in Group B, alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, the Blue Tigers will face an incredible challenge at the continental competition, and hence Stimac was expected to pick his best soldiers for the task ahead.

Expand Tweet

Among the 50-member list, most are names that the supporters have expected to feature. However, there are a few notable omissions. Let's take a look at those:

#1 Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea)

Despite being a consistent performer at the club level across competitions, Puitea has failed to garner the attention of national team head coach Igor Stimac. Hence, the 25-year-old has been excluded from even the 50-member probable squad list.

Puitea has continued to make a case for himself to be included in the national team setup throughout the season.

Since moving from Mohun Bagan SG to Odisha FC, the midfielder has snapped up a goal and an assist in eight appearances in ISL 2023-24. He also represented the Juggernauts in the AFC Cup, where he registered a goal in five matches.

For a deep-lying playmaker like Puitea, goal contributions aren't the best metrics to gauge his performances, and neither does he keep himself limited to those areas. Partnering with Ahmed Jahouh in the middle of the park, the former NorthEast United FC midfielder has shown great maturity and composure when in possession and the required tenacity when off it.

#2 Phurba Lachenpa

Goalkeepers are a tricky position to pick when it comes to squad selections. Coaches always have their preferences that they stick by despite rough patches. But bridges need to be built for promising ones to break into the national system.

Phurba Lachenpa has established himself as one of the leading keepers in the country with his performances for Mumbai City FC.

Although Mumbai haven't been at their finest this season, Phurba has continued to perform at a consistent level. Last season, he kept seven clean sheets in the ISL 2023-24 and had also received the national team call-up earlier in the year.

However, he didn't get an opportunity to feature for the Blue Tigers and has fallen out of favor since then.

#3 Isak Vanlalruatfela

Unlike some other positions, Igor Stimac has some quality players to rely on when it comes to the winger position. Yet, the Croatian tactician has decided to stick with his regular options for the Asian Cup probables list.

A few of them have failed to impress at the national level on multiple occasions and have even been called out by the head coach himself. Hence, the exclusion of Isak Ralte comes as a surprise to many.

The Odisha FC winger has been in fine form since the start of the season. Including the ISL and the AFC Cup, the 22-year-old has already thumped home three goals this season, and more importantly, shown great maturity down the flanks.

There will certainly be questions asked about his omission from the national team squad for the all-important continental extravaganza.