3 players who can replace Anirudh Thapa at Chennaiyin FC 

When Anirudh Thapa joined Chennaiyin FC at the age of 18, there were high expectations placed upon him. However, it is fair to say that Thapa has surpassed all odds and developed into a complete player during his illustrious seven-season tenure at the club.

Ultimately, his departure marks a significant message to the management team about the current state of the club. Mohun Bagan Super Giant warranted success, and Thapa, now one of the best players in the nation, exchanged Chennai’s blue for Mohun Bagan’s iconic Maroon and Green jersey.

The departure of their club captain and midfield maestro raises the pressing question of how the Marina Machans will find a suitable replacement.

Chennaiyin FC can certainly draw inspiration from the iconic scene in Moneyball, where Brad Pitt’s character delivers a reality check and highlights that his team simply cannot replace their star player, but instead, re-create him in aggregate.

There are several reasons why the club may opt for this strategy. For starters, Thapa's combination of versatility, profile, age, and experience is hard to find in the current market.

But with the resources now available, Chennaiyin FC are in a position to consider multiple players who offer diverse strengths in the midfield and can effectively replace Thapa.

With that in mind, here are three players that Chennaiyin FC should target as replacements for Anirudh Thapa. While these players possess different abilities, they have the potential to fill the void left by the 25-year-old.

#1 Puitea

Puitea should certainly be high on Chennaiyin FC’s list, especially since Mohun Bagan SG are willing to sell him following Thapa's arrival. The 25-year-old traded Kerala Blasters FC for Mohun Bagan just mid-way through last season but has struggled for game time ever since his move.

Despite having a contract that extends until 2026, Puitea's desire to leave, coupled with Mohun Bagan's need to sell players, presents an opportunity for Chennaiyin FC. The Mizoram-born excels in the left side of the double pivot role, providing defensive stability while also orchestrating the play from central areas.

Although he may not possess the same attacking prowess as Thapa, Puitea exhibits a solid passing range and showcases good game awareness.

Moreover, acquiring Puitea would guarantee an experienced player who has already amassed over 60 appearances in the Indian Super League at just 25 years old.

#2 Emil Benny

Despite delivering quality performances in his debut ISL season, Emil Benny remains a relatively underrated talent.

The 22-year-old showcased his potential across two impressive campaigns with Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League, prompting NorthEast United FC to acquire his services for the subsequent season.

While Benny made 16 appearances and contributed three assists, his versatility in playing multiple positions somewhat limited his overall impact.

Additionally, NorthEast United’s poor form prevented Benny from fully asserting himself during his debut ISL season.

Ben Griffis @BeGriffis



Only two U23 players are above the median for prog passes or prog carries per 90'...



Jeakson Singh of



#IndianFootball #HeroISL Young central midfielders aren't typically the CMs to progress the ball in the Indian Super League this season!Only two U23 players are above the median for prog passes or prog carries per 90'...Jeakson Singh of #KBFC & Emil Benny of #NEUFC Young central midfielders aren't typically the CMs to progress the ball in the Indian Super League this season!Only two U23 players are above the median for prog passes or prog carries per 90'...Jeakson Singh of #KBFC & Emil Benny of #NEUFC #IndianFootball #HeroISL https://t.co/YGcWDr12Jn

However, there is no denying the presence of his immense talent. The Kerala-born attacker excelled in central midfield for Gokulam Kerala, with his technical ability being a standout feature.

Furthermore, Benny also displays intelligence in wriggling his way past players thanks to his exceptional close control and vision.

Undoubtedly, Benny emerges as the most promising candidate capable of emulating Thapa's abilities and potentially serving as the creative force for a team.

Moreover, his versatility adds to his value, as he can also contribute on either flank in addition to his midfield duties.

#3 Brison Fernandes

Brison Fernandes could emerge as a potential wildcard option for Chennaiyin FC, alongside the two players mentioned.

Despite FC Goa's long-term plans involving Fernandes, his playing time may face further limitations due to the arrival of Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, and Victor Rodriguez.

Fernandes excels as a No. 10, but he also has the versatility to operate deeper and dictate the play. While he may still be relatively inexperienced, there is potential for him to thrive under Owen Coyle, who is renowned for his player development.

Although predominantly utilized as an impact substitute in the previous season, Brison made a significant impact by scoring three goals in 15 appearances.

Similar to Benny, he is recognized for his explosive dribbling skills, and close control, while also having the ability to make late movements into the box.

Chennaiyin FC could benefit from a midfield overhaul, and Thapa’s departure presents an opportunity to improve the squad. All three players possess distinct skill sets that align with the qualities Owen Coyle may seek.

Poll : 0 votes