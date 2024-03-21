3 players who can take up the creative mantel for India against Afghanistan in the absence of Sahal Abdul Samad | FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Even before kicking the ball, the Indian senior men's team received a major blow ahead of their crucial clash against Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Sahal Abdul Samad, who reportedly picked up a hamstring injury during training, will not participate in the outing against the 158th-ranked nation on Thursday, March 21.

Earlier in the year, the 26-year-old midfielder missed a major chunk of India's matches in the AFC Asian Cup due to an injury. His absence will bring plenty of headaches for head coach Igor Stimac, as Sahal for the longest time has been the prime creative force for the Blue Tigers.

In his absence, the creative responsibility will remain unattended. The Croatian gaffer has a couple of options to rely upon, so let's take a look at the three obvious ones.

#1 Brandon Fernandes

Slightly predictable, as close it can get to like-to-like, even borderline boring, but Brandon Fernandes is the obvious choice to replace injured Sahal Abdul Samad. Known for his creative flair and excellent vision on the field, Fernandes has for long been recognized as a standout talent when it comes to creative midfielders in the country.

But the 29-year-old hasn't been extensively preferred by the national team gaffer in the past. His form off late in the ISL too has been underwhelming and bouts with injuries in the past haven't helped.

However, when it comes to ability, Brandon can unlock defenses with precise passing and shrewd positioning in the final third. There's very little argument to be made against the inclusion of the FC Goa midfielder in the absence of Sahal.

#2 Sunil Chhetri

Not many are accustomed to seeing the talismanic poacher slot into a slightly more reserved role as the Number 10 but Stimac has experimented on those lines previously. The Croatian has opted for Manvir Singh to provide the legs and physicality up front with Sunil Chhetri tucking behind him.

With the 39-year-old in the attacking midfielder role, India won't be getting the creativity level of Samad, but Chhetri will give the team plenty of flexibility up front.

While he can tuck in behind Manvir and wait for the cutbacks and second balls, Chhetri can also drift into the pockets of spaces behind the opposition backline. He is a wily old customer and Afghanistan will have their hands full.

#3 Naorem Mahesh Singh

Quite like the proposition of playing Chhetri in the central role, this too is a makeshift option. Naorem Mahesh Singh, for both club and country, has operated predominantly as a left winger.

His creativity isn't comparable to the likes of Sahal or Brandon but his ability to carry the ball up the pitch and drive at opposition defenders could make him an interesting option in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old has racked up three assists and three goals across club competitions. While the numbers aren't outstanding, any East Bengal fan would vouch for the immense impact Mahesh brings on the pitch.

There's a certain tenacity in his game and with Afghanistan fielding a weakened side, a bit of proactivity from the get-go won't harm the Blue Tigers.