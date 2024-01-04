3 players that Chennaiyin FC should attempt to sign in the January transfer window | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC have faced a series of struggles in recent years, with five coaches in as many years and reaching the knockout stages only once during this period. Recognizing the need for stability to compete at the top again, the club made a move in the summer by appointing ISL-winning coach, Owen Coyle.

Although Coyle has delivered at both Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in a relatively short timeframe, this appointment is certainly a long-term solution, given the club’s budgets and the quality gap compared to elite teams.

The Marina Machans boast a youthful squad that has displayed glimpses of their potential this season. They currently occupy the seventh position in the standings with 12 points at the halfway mark, and are very much in contention for a playoff spot.

Coyle has highlighted the necessity to improve squad depth in January and Chennaiyin FC will be active in the transfer market. While the summer transfer window saw the addition of six new foreign players, the club could now consider recruiting more Indian players who can make an immediate impact over the next four months.

On that note, let’s delve into the three players Chennaiyin FC should sign in the winter transfer window before the ISL season resumes.

#1 Vinit Rai - Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC’s primary focus will be on improving the depth of their central midfield, given the over-reliance on two young players, Jiteshwor Singh and Ayush Adhikari, who have featured in nearly every game.

While both players have shown their potential, their relative lack of experience has been evident. In addition to this, both players tend to advance into the attacking third, which has disrupted the balance in midfield.

A potential solution lies in Mumbai City FC’s Vinit Rai, who has the experience, technical proficiency, and ability to dictate the tempo from deeper positions. Furthermore, Vinit can provide valuable cover in the central midfield area.

As his contract ends at the start of the next season and he currently sits lower in the pecking order at Mumbai City, a move to Chennaiyin FC under Owen Coyle could allow him to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the team.

#2 Jitendra Singh – Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC’s Jitendra Singh emerges as another option for Chennaiyin FC to bolster their midfield depth further.

The 22-year-old brings a different profile to the team, as his skill set allows him to play in front of the back four, affording the likes of Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor, and Adhikari the freedom to push forward into the attacking third of the pitch.

Notably, Jitendra Singh played a pivotal role in Jamshedpur FC’s journey to the ISL title under the current Chennaiyin FC coach, Owen Coyle.

With the coach’s familiarity, this potential move could prove to suit both the player and the club. He has started just six times in the ISL this season, so Jitendra could look to move to a club that offers him regular game time.

#3 Valpuia – Mumbai City FC

Valpuia is another talent from Mumbai City FC who has quietly impressed. The 23-year-old defender, who was on loan at Punjab FC last season, played a pivotal role in their I-League success.

Despite Mumbai City FC retaining Valpuia’s services for the current campaign, he has seen limited game time, with just three starts in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled with persistent injuries in their defense, which has led to frequent changes in their backline throughout the season.

Valpuia’s ability to play both at right-back and center-back, coupled with his age, aligns with the profile that Chennaiyin FC are currently seeking. He has the potential to make an immediate impact while also serving as a promising long-term investment for the club.