3 players FC Goa should attempt to sign ahead of the 2024-25 ISL season 

After three seasons of struggling to establish themselves among the top teams, FC Goa truly came into the limelight in 2023-24. Although the Gaurs didn’t win any trophies, they finished third in the ISL, just four points behind eventual champions Mohun Bagan SG.

The arrival of Manolo Marquez brought a significant turnaround at the club last year, as they revamped their squad and added quality. The results were instantly evident, with the team remaining unbeaten in the first half of the season and winning seven of their opening 10 games. They also boasted the league’s tightest defense, keeping six clean sheets during that period.

However, injuries took their toll, with key players Sandesh Jhingan and Victor Rodriguez sidelined with long-term injuries. Despite a somewhat inconsistent second half, they finished with 45 points and secured a place in the semi-finals.

They seemed poised to reach the finals after scoring twice against Mumbai City FC, but a miraculous comeback in the first leg and a dominant second-leg performance by their opponents saw them eliminated.

FC Goa undoubtedly have one of the best squads in the league, but they could face several departures. Notably, Noah Sadaoui will join Kerala Blasters FC, and it remains to be seen if they will retain the likes of Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, and Carlos Martinez.

With that in mind, here are three players the Gaurs should target ahead of the 2024-25 season.

#1 Rehenesh TP

While FC Goa had one of the best defenses in the league, their goalkeeping department saw constant rotation between Arshdeep Singh and Dheeraj Singh throughout the season. This was largely due to inconsistent performances from both keepers, which cost the team dearly, especially mid-season.

As a result, the club might consider offloading at least one of the two keepers and could be in the market for an experienced number one. Options in the market are quite limited, but Jamshedpur FC’s Rehenesh TP is one name that stands out.

The 30-year-old has often flown under the radar, and this season was no exception. He boasted the fourth-highest save percentage among keepers (72.2%) last season, only behind Amrinder Singh, Debjit Majumder, and Phurba Lachenpa.

Jamshedpur’s defense was open in several games and required Rehenesh’s gloves to protect them frequently. For the Gaurs and Marquez, the goalkeeper’s role is straightforward - minimize mistakes and protect the goal. Rehenesh certainly fits this requirement.

He also ticks all the boxes - he has the experience, having played for an ISL Shield-winning team a few years back, and has displayed leadership qualities at Jamshedpur FC over the past two years. With his contract set to expire, FC Goa could be very interested in acquiring his services.

#2 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has been a notable journeyman in the ISL and could be on the move again. The Fijian forward is the third-highest goalscorer in ISL history, trailing only Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri. And despite his age, he had another stellar season with Odisha FC.

He made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and recording six assists. Beyond his goal-scoring, his pace, hold-up play, and ability to play on both flanks greatly benefited Sergio Lobera and Odisha FC.

The 36-year-old only signed a one-year contract with the club, and rumors suggest he may seek a new challenge. FC Goa could be very interested, especially as they might part ways with Carlos Martinez, who, despite scoring 10 goals, didn’t have the best season in India.

With Sadaoui also set to leave, the Gaurs need a top-class forward, and they should certainly consider Krishna, who still has the legs and motivation to trouble defenders.

#3 Vitolo

This transfer would certainly be a wildcard and could depend on various factors. Atletico Madrid winger Vitolo's contract is set to expire in June and with his search for a new club ongoing, the ISL could be a potential destination for him.

Vitolo also has experience playing under Manolo Marquez, who coached him briefly in 2017 at Las Palmas UD. However, several considerations must be addressed before FC Goa could contemplate signing him.

For starters, Vitolo hasn’t been with a club throughout last season. Although he has trained with UAE club Emirates Club FC, he hasn’t played professional football for a year now, and his injury record is also concerning.

Nevertheless, if he is fit and cleared to play, Vitolo could be a marquee signing for the Gaurs. At 34, he likely has a few years of competitive football left, and his familiarity with Marquez could be a significant advantage.

With his quick feet, physical strength, and finishing ability, the winger could well be a game-changing signing for FC Goa if both the club and player conditions align.