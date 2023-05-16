Hyderabad FC’s project has been a trademark of success for Indian Super League (ISL) clubs over the past few years. Under Manolo Marquez’s tutelage, the Nizams drifted into a new direction that saw them consistently compete alongside the frontrunners. Their trust in the process ultimately reaped benefits as they won the coveted ISL trophy last season.

Their consistency continued this season, with the Nizmas finishing just four points behind Mumbai City FC in the league standings. Despite their collective talent and unwavering commitment, they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties in the semi-finals.

But turbulence followed Hyderabad FC after the 2022-23 campaign. Marquez, who has been the influential leader at the top, is set to leave the club. Additionally, their core set of players is rumored to be on the move.

Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu have joined Bengaluru FC and if reports are to be believed, Akash Mishra could also depart the club sooner than later. There is certainly a massive revamp set to take place at the club as they enter a new era.

Finding the balance is unquestionably a difficult job, but Hyderabad FC’s recruitment team have showcased their ability in making shrewd signings in the market.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players the Nizams should sign ahead of the 2023-24 season.

#1 Jerry Lalrinzuala (Defender)

Akash Mishra has played a vital role in Hyderabad FC’s rise to the top. The 21-year-old is one of the best full-backs in the league and has shown it time and again. However, with ATK Mohun Bagan rumored to be chasing for his signature, the Nizams could line up a replacement.

Finding a player of Mishra’s caliber is difficult, but East Bengal’s Jerry Lalrinzuala has the potential seamlessly slot into the left-back role. The 24-year-old had a difficult year with the Kolkata giants but has the experience and know-how of playing a key part in a successful side.

Jerry featured 94 times for Chennaiyin FC, winning the Indian Super League title once. He has the energy and the tenacity to run up and down the flanks, while also excelling in one-versus-one duels.

There is certainly room for improvement defensively, but Jerry could be a quality signing if Mishra ultimately departs.

#2 Rahim Ali (Winger)

Chennaiyin FC’s Rahim Ali could be Hyderabad FC’s answer to replace Halicharan Narzary. Ali has struggled for game time under Thomas Brdaric, with the likes of Vincy Barretto and Ninthoinganba Meetei ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ali has shown his potential in glimpses but has failed to consistently deliver for his side. While his form improved towards the end of the season, it is unclear whether the winger is in Chennaiyin FC’s plans for the new season.

Nonetheless, he is viewed as a promising talent blessed with natural flair and pace from wide areas. Furthermore, his versatility will also benefit the Nizams for the upcoming season.

#3 Parthib Gogoi (Winger)

In the midst of NorthEast United’s tumultuous season, Parthib Gogoi’s brilliance has stood out. He has been one of ISL’s best youngsters this season despite only starting nine games.

Parthib can be deployed on both the flanks, while he also has the ability to play centrally in an attacking midfield role.

His exquisite technique combined with his adventurous style of play could suit Hyderabad FC as they tend to dominate possession in the majority of the games. Additionally, the 20-year-old’s decision-making in the final third has been a highlight of this campaign.

The move could also benefit Hyderabad FC’s attack, which struggled to create chances on a regular basis towards the end of the campaign. Gogoi brings a sense of energy and zest to Hyderabad FC which we have seen in recent years with the likes of Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir.

