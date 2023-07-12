3 players who Kerala Blasters FC can look to replace Sahal Abdul Samad with if he departs

Since joining Kerala Blasters in 2017, Sahal Abdul Samad's name has been ingrained in the fabric of the club owing to his deep connection with fans and ever-lasting legacy on the pitch.

The 26-year-old has so far made 92 ISL appearances for the Blasters, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists. However, Sahal's impact on the pitch wasn't just limited to his goal contributions but his creative prowess and leadership skills.

In a huge blow for the Yellow Army, recent reports now suggest that he might be on his way to joining Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Acquiring a like-to-like replacement for Sahal from the Indian talent pool is an almost implausible task as the skillset that the creative midfielder possesses is a rarity. Even more so among the available options.

However, the Blasters have rarely used him in his natural role. Sahal has been deployed on most occasions as a wide midfielder and hence it would make more sense for Ivan Vukomanovic to attain a winger or a wide player who prefers to cut in.

Hence, here are five natural replacements who can fill the void left by Sahal Abdul Samad at Kerala Blasters FC:

#1 Liston Colaco

The Mohun Bagan Super Giants winger had a stellar campaign in the 2021-22 season, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven times in 37 appearances across all competitions.

His performances garnered a lot of appreciation from the Indian footballing fraternity. However, Liston Colaco's form dripped tremendously in the past season, and he only came away with four goals and assists through the run of 29 outings.

But there's no doubting the quality of the 24-year-old and his records are a testament of the same.

Will Mohun Bagan be willing to let go of Colaco's services? If provided the right price there might definitely be a settlement to be reached. The winger's explosive attributes will be instrumental for the Blasters.

#2 Ritwik Kumar Das

Ritwik Das lit the league alight during Jamshedpur FC’s Shield-winning run while scoring eight goals and assisting four.

The 26-year-old followed his breakthrough season with another impressive performance in the 2022-23 ISL season. After failing to light up the league in the initial part of the season, the winger has scored six goals in his last eight games.

In the Super Cup, he provided three assists in the group-stage matches. If Sahal departs then Kerala Blasters will receive a lump sum amount and it can be judiciously utilized to land the signature of Ritwik.

#3 Abdul Rabeeh

While securing a player with the experience level of Sahal Abdul Samad will come at a premium, the Blasters can opt for a different route.

A player with the skillset of Abdul Rabeeh could be a judicial option for the Yellow Army. The 23-year-old has a bagful of potential but he is yet to get a run of first-team matches.

For Hyderabad FC, Rabeeh made 33 appearances, with most of them coming from the bench, and managed to score once and assist thrice.

His blistering pace and composure in the final third were highlighted even during those brief spells on the pitch.

But Rabeeh will need some elaborate nurturing and shouldn't be expected to hit the deck running.

