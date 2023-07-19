3 players Kerala Blasters FC should target to replace Jaushua Sotirio

Kerala Blasters FC have faced yet another setback after their recent acquisition, Jaushua Sotirio, picked up an ankle injury. He is now expected to be sidelined for the majority of the season.

The Australian forward joined the Blasters from Newcastle Jets FC for an undisclosed fee and was poised to partner Dimitrios Diamantakos upfront for the upcoming season.

However, the Blasters and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic now have to divert their plans even before the season starts. The ISL outfit will be on the lookout for a forward, who can seamlessly replicate Sotirio’s skillset and align with the team's preferred style of play.

However, considering Kerala Blasters' limited budget, they will be actively seeking a cost-effective option, as there are other pressing areas that demand attention in preparation for the upcoming season.

In light of this, here are three players who could step in to replace Sotirio for Kerala Blasters ahead of the Durand Cup.

#1 Ishan Pandita

Kerala Blasters have been long linked to Ishan Pandita after Jamshedpur FC announced that the 25-year-old will not extend his contract. He is currently a free agent with his future undecided, according to reports.

With Sotirio’s injury, the space opens for the Blasters to accelerate the proceedings to sign Pandita, as he has shown immense potential with FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Pandita's versatility as both a lone striker and a support striker not only improves the team's attacking options but also enables the Blasters to allocate their resources towards recruiting foreign players in the midfield and on the flanks.

Pandita is certainly tailor-made for Vukomanovic’s system, as he possesses the ability to drift wider and link up with the midfielders, while also having the pace and physical ability upfront.

As a result, this move makes perfect sense for all parties involved, aligning the player's strengths with the team's requirements

#2 Wilmar Jordan Gil

While Ishan Pandita seems to be the ideal option, Ivan Vukomanovic and Co. could decide to replace Jaushua Sotirio with an overseas striker. One potential candidate is Wilmar Jordan Gil, who is currently available as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with NorthEast United.

Jordan stood out as the sole bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season for the Highlanders, bagging eight goals in the ISL and an additional seven in the Super Cup.

Jordan has shown that if there is supply from the midfielders, he will consistently put the ball into the back of the net. The Colombian elevates the Blasters' strike force, enabling players like Adrian Luna and Rahul KP to concentrate on creating opportunities for the team.

Although possessing a playing style similar to Dimitrios Diamantakos, Jordan has the potential to make an immediate impact on the squad, offering huge benefits to the club in the short term.

#3 Justine Emmanuel

Perhaps Jaushua Sotirio's injury presents an opening for Kerala Blasters to explore their internal options. The club recently revealed that Nigerian forward Justine Emmanuel is undergoing a trial with the team throughout the pre-season.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘



Nigerian forward Justine Ojoka Emmanuel has joined our pre-season camp on a trial. He is expected to participate with the squad throughout the pre-season period. We wish him the best for his tenure with us.



#KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/xund6wIaR9 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Nigerian forward Justine Ojoka Emmanuel has joined our pre-season camp on a trial. He is expected to participate with the squad throughout the pre-season period. We wish him the best for his tenure with us.

Justine has played for the Nigeria Under-20 side and is a forward whose burst of acceleration is a useful addition to any side. He is also solid in possession and likes to drop deeper to receive and carry the ball forward.

Should the young talent succeed in impressing Vukomanovic during the pre-season, it could potentially pave the way for the Blasters to secure his services on a short-term agreement until Sotirio returns to the team.