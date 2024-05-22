3 players Mohun Bagan SG should attempt to sign ahead of ISL 2024-25 season 

It was another memorable season for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who went a step further to win their maiden ISL Shield. Despite losing to Mumbai City FC in the ISL Cup final, they were undoubtedly the best team in the country, while their Durand Cup victory at the start of the campaign further proved their dominance.

Expectations were high at the start of the 2023-24 season as Bagan brought in several star players, both domestic and overseas. Established Indian national team stars Anwar Ali, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anirudh Thapa joined the club, while A-League’s top scorer, Jason Cummings, arrived as the marquee signing. They also added top-class talents like Armando Sadiku and Hector Yuste.

However, their season did not go as planned. They were eliminated from the AFC Cup group stages and, at one point, were fifth in the ISL table. It took their former head coach, Antonio Habas, to turn them into a formidable team once again, and he certainly succeeded, as the Mariners lost only one of their last 12 games on their way to winning the championship.

The squad is certainly stacked, with Habas even having the luxury of leaving out Hugo Boumous due to their significant depth. However, several departures are expected, and the club will also look to bring in further quality in a couple of positions to strengthen the team.

On that note, here are three players who could improve Mohun Bagan’s depth.

#1 Jeakson Singh

Mohun Bagan certainly has a star-studded squad at their disposal, but the defensive midfield position is one they have struggled to fill in the last couple of years. Juan Ferrando tried Anirudh Thapa there, while Antonio Habas rotated between Deepak Tangri and Abhishek Suryavanshi, which indicates that there is room for improvement.

With most of their foreign players set to be retained, the Mariners could target Jeakson Singh in the transfer market, despite him having one year left on his contract at Kerala Blasters FC. Jeakson is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the country and a regular starter for the national team in the number six position.

At just 22 years old, he could become a key part of the Mohun Bagan team, who are set to dominate the league and compete for every trophy each year. He ticks all the boxes - young, with over 80 appearances in the ISL, a national team regular, and someone who would fit right into Bagan’s midfield and make an instant impact.

His ability to read the game, combined with his technical potential, will only improve in the coming years, making him a statement signing if they can secure him. However, convincing the Blasters to sell him, especially after the Sahal Abdul Samad transfer last year, could be challenging, given that Jeakson is seen as one of the club’s most important assets.

#2 Carlos Delgado

The centre-back position has now become quite tricky for Mohun Bagan. Hector Yuste was their first-choice defender last season, and he certainly impressed, making 36 appearances across all competitions. Brendan Hamill served as a backup, but with both foreign defenders’ contracts set to expire at the end of May, Bagan will be on the market for a new centre-back.

They could take a peak into their rivals, Odisha FC, whose key defender Carlos Delgado’s contract is also set to expire. Delgado has been a talismanic figure at Odisha FC for the past two years, playing a vital role in transforming the club from a mid-table team to title contenders.

Last season was undoubtedly his best in India, as he made 37 appearances across all competitions, helping Odisha secure a spot in the ISL semi-finals and AFC Cup knockouts for the first time in their history.

His towering defending, last-ditch blocks, and ball-playing ability are valuable assets for any team. And despite being 34 years old, Delgado still looks extremely fit and has been performing at a high level.

With Bagan set to play in the AFC Champions League 2 this season, adding an experienced figure like Delgado makes complete sense for the club.

#3 Rei Tachikawa

Mohun Bagan de-registered attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous from their ISL squad in the second half of the season, which was a bold move that paid off. But it is expected that Boumous will part ways with the club despite having two years remaining on his contract.

Consequently, their search for a versatile midfielder in the market could be underway, especially with their AFC Champions League 2 commitments next season. While they could still retain Boumous, it seems that the Frenchman and the club have burned bridges. As a result, the Mariners could turn to Rei Tachikawa, who is coming off a solid season at Jamshedpur FC.

Tachikawa scored five goals in 22 appearances last season and certainly impressed with his quality on the ball. The Japanese player fits Bagan’s needs well - he can play anywhere in the middle of the park or even in wider positions and is a constant threat in front of goal. Additionally, at just 26, he could be willing to accept a backup role if offered.

Mohun Bagan would be acquiring a quality asset, which is crucial given that they could play a minimum of 40 games next season. Tachikawa could be an unconventional signing with the potential to further improve and eventually become a regular starter.