3 players Mohun Bagan SG could target in the January transfer window | ISL 2023-24 

At the midway point of the Indian Super League (ISL), defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are in a spot of bother. They currently occupy the fifth spot in the table and trail leaders Kerala Blasters FC by seven points.

Despite an impressive start to the season with six wins in their first seven games, Mohun Bagan’s recent performances have been poor as they have won just once in their last six encounters.

Their struggles are attributed to a combination of injury setbacks and the failure to find the right balance in their starting lineup under Juan Ferrando.

The upcoming month’s break presents a timely opportunity for the club to regroup. The owners will certainly look to utilize this period to address the team’s issues by potentially acquiring new players who can make an immediate impact.

With that in mind, let’s delve into the three players Mohun Bagan should sign in the winter transfer window before the ISL season resumes.

#1 Sahil Tavora - Hyderabad FC

After signing Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC, Mohun Bagan had high hopes for the midfielder to assert himself in the central midfield position. However, the 25-year-old has not lived up to the standards, partly due to the role he’s been assigned.

With several attacking midfielders in the squad, Thapa has been deployed in a defensive midfield position, which has limited his potential and left the team vulnerable on transitions.

Considering Glan Martins’ struggle to replicate his form this season, the acquisition of Sahil Tavora from Hyderabad FC emerges as a solution to restore much-needed balance to the midfield.

Tavora’s dynamic presence in midfield, coupled with his technical ability will improve the ISL champions’ overall quality. Moreover, boasting over 75 appearances in the ISL, Tavora brings valuable experience that could bolster Mohun Bagan’s aspirations of clinching the ISL Shield.

#2 Chinglensana Singh - Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC’s financial woes have put their players under the watchful eyes of several clubs during the January transfer window. One of their most prized assets is Chinglensana Singh, who has been a regular feature for the club over the past two seasons.

Due to Anwar Ali’s long-term injury, Mohun Bagan have been forced to field two foreign center-backs. This decision, however, has forced Juan Ferrando to bench one of Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, or Jason Cummings, all of whom significantly contribute to the team in attack.

In light of these circumstances, acquiring a player of Chinglensana’s caliber could offer Ferrando valuable options and reintroduce the fluid style that initially caught the eye.

At 27, Sana Singh brings both experience and quality, making him a player who can immediately contribute, while also serving as a shrewd long-term investment.

#3 Nitesh Darjee - Punjab FC

Signing a full-back may be considered a luxury move for Mohun Bagan SG, but they could look at the opportunity to invest in Nitesh Darjee, who can provide cover for Subhasish Bose on the left flank.

Darjee, who joined newly promoted Punjab FC in the summer, has quickly made an impact by becoming the first-choice left-back. At just 19 years old, he has the energy to cover the flanks and has showcased consistent improvement in both defensive and attacking departments.

Although Darjee is still raw, his evident potential makes him a huge prospect. Mohun Bagan have the chance to nurture the youngster into a long-term successor for Bose.

While luring him away from Punjab FC might be difficult, securing the services of this young left-back could significantly benefit the Mariners, as it improves squad depth, while also tapping into his promising future potential.