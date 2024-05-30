The Indian Super League’s newcomers Punjab FC had a slow start to their debut season but managed to finish strongly, largely thanks to the quality within their squad. They will certainly be looking to build on this progress in their second season in India's top-tier league.

The Shers were at rock bottom after 12 games, having taken 11 matches to secure their first win. However, head coach Staikos Vergistis made adjustments after the winter break, and the front three of Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Jordan Gil hit the ground running. Additionally, their defense, led by Dimitrios Chatzziasis, showed significant improvement, which nearly propelled them to the playoffs against all the odds.

But the new season will bring fresh changes. Talal is set to join East Bengal FC, and the futures of several players, particularly the overseas ones, remain uncertain.

The club will undoubtedly be active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad, aiming for a top-six finish this time around.

With that in mind, here are three players Punjab FC should consider signing for the upcoming 2024-25 ISL season.

#1 Rahim Ali

Rahim Ali has become a well-known figure among the Indian footballing fraternity, largely thanks to his performances for Chennaiyin FC. He is also a regular in the national team, having made 13 appearances since his debut in 2021.

While Rahim’s goal tally of 10 goals in five ISL seasons might not be impressive to the eye, his versatility and work rate are highly valued by many coaches. He is also capable of being a game-changer in his day, which further enhances his value.

The 24-year-old has immense potential and can play as a number nine, on both flanks or even as a wing-back if needed. He is the ultimate team player, known for his commitment and effort every time he steps on the pitch.

This makes him an ideal fit for Punjab FC, who might be looking for an experienced Indian forward to complement Majcen and Jordan.

With Chennaiyin FC making several signings in forward positions and Ali’s contract expiring this month, he could well be on the move to Punjab FC.

#2 Lara Sharma

Punjab FC might also be in the market for a goalkeeper for the upcoming season. Vergitis made the bold choice of starting with the overseas goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong, with Ravi Kumar as the backup.

While the Nepalese goalkeeper performed solidly, utilizing a foreign player in goal limited Punjab FC’s options elsewhere, forcing them to either drop one of their key attackers or bench Chatziisaias in defense. As a result, Ravi Kumar was often preferred, but his performance was inconsistent.

There are limited goalkeepers are available in the market, so the club could consider Bengaluru FC’s Lara Sharma. Sharma has been with BFC since 2020, primarily as a backup to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He joined Kerala Blasters last season and stepped in towards the end of the season due to injuries to Sachin Suresh and Karanjit Singh.

Although his limited experience might be a concern, Sharma has been reliable both at Kerala Blasters and in the youth teams. His large frame helps him claim high crosses, and he has a solid technique in goal. Signing Sharma could also align with Punjab FC’s strategy of developing younger players, as he is still just 25.

#3 Javi Hernandez

The departure of a player of Madih Talal’s caliber will undoubtedly be a significant loss for the Shers. The Frenchman concluded the season with the highest assist tally in the league and further scored six goals.

Replacing him will be challenging, but Punjab FC might consider Javi Hernandez. Bengaluru FC have announced they will not extend the Spaniard’s contract, making him a desirable target for several clubs in the country.

Hernandez was Bengaluru’s chief playmaker during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. He also excelled for Odisha FC the previous year, with six goals and five assists.

Furthermore, Hernandez has extensive experience in the ISL, having played for ATK, Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC over the past five years. At 34, he likely has a couple more productive years left in him.

Punjab, who lack ISL experience, could also greatly benefit from Hernández’s arrival, while he could seamlessly take over the playmaking role from Talal for the upcoming season.