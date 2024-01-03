3 players Punjab FC should attempt to sign in the winter transfer window | ISL 2023-24

Becoming the first club to earn promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) on sporting merit, Punjab FC stepped into the 2023-24 to rewrite history. But the 2022-23 I-League champions were soon presented with a reality check. The Shers went 10 matches without a taste of their maiden victory, despite coming agonizingly close on multiple occasions.

However, Staikos Vergetis' men finally celebrated their first three points in the ISL when they beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0. After 12 matches, the Shers have accumulated eight points and are 11th in the standings. But given the knockout spots are just four points away from their reach, the debutants can still aim for a miracle season.

But there have been signs of clear shortcomings in their squad and the winter transfer window presents the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate the troops.

Here are three players Punjab FC can target in the winter transfer window:

#1 Dheeraj Singh

Punjab FC raised a few eyebrows when they decided to retain the services of Kiran Limbu coming into their maiden ISL slot.

With foreign slots going at a premium, none expected them to fill it up with an overseas goalkeeper. There's no iota of doubt over Kiran's quality between the posts but the argument is whether the foreign slot can be utilized better for an outfield spot.

Hence, Dheeraj Singh, who has fallen out of favor at FC Goa, might be a perfect option for Punjab FC to strengthen their Indian goalkeeping department. The 23-year-old has regularly featured for the national team and is one of the most distinguished shot-stoppers in the country.

But since Manolo Marquez took charge of the Gaurs, Arshdeep Singh has taken over the numero uno spot from Dheeraj.

#2 Chinglensana Singh

As per multiple reports floating around, amid their financial struggles, Hyderabad FC might be interested in letting go of Chinglensana Singh at the right amount. Now, there will be a bidding war between the top-tier clubs, but Punjab FC might be a more fruitful destination for the 28-year-old.

Chinglensana would straightaway slot into the starting lineup of the newly-promoted ISL outfit, and aid their leaky defense.

The Shers have conceded 18 goals this season, but having a sturdy center-back like Chinglensana could turn their season around.

#3 Javier Siverio

At face value, this might be a far-fetched signing for Punjab FC given a lot of ifs and buts around the situation of multiple players. But it's no secret that the Shers' headline-grabbing signing Wilmar Jordan Gil has been nursing a fitness concern for a while now.

The Colombian footballer hasn't been able to take the pitch regularly, leaving Staikos Vergetis' men handicapped in the attacking department.

A few news outlets have linked Javier Siverio with a move away from East Bengal, while the authenticity of these reports is yet to be determined, the opportunity might entice Punjab. Unlike Wilmar, the Spanish forward isn't an out-and-out target man and will partner well alongside Luka Majcen.

Siverio has yet to score in the ISL for the Red and Gold Brigade but he looked sharp in the Durand Cup and could create a similar impact at Punjab FC with regular minutes under his belt.