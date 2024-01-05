3 players who will be crucial to India's campaign in AFC Asian Cup 2023

With little over a week left for India's opening fixture in AFC Asian Cup 2023, the team's preparations have entered their concluding stages.

Drawn into Group B, the Blue Tigers will play heavyweights Australia on January 13 before facing Uzbekistan on January 18. Igor Stimac's men will end their group-stage campaign with a clash against Syria on January 23.

Considering the quality of the opposition and the hopes pinned on the team, Stimac has unsurprisingly named their strongest squad. India have been touted as the underdogs in their group, and for Sunil Chhetri and co. to succeed, all the players will need to rise to the occasion in unison.

Considering the squad composition, Stimac's approach, and the quality of the opposition, certain players could become particularly instrumental in India's Asian Cup campaign. Here are three players who will need to deliver their A-game for the Blue Tigers to leave a mark in the continental competition:

#1 Sandesh Jhingan

Expectedly, India will cross paths with absolute Asian heavyweights in the continental competition. Against such supreme attacks, Igor Stimac will need his backline to operate at their finest.

Unfortunately, the team has been handicapped already with Anwar Ali ruled out of the competition. Over the past two years, the 23-year-old has transformed into a defensive stalwart for the country. Apart from his defensive abilities, his immaculate passing from the back has been crucial to India's build-up system.

However, in Anwar's absence, the responsibility will fall on veteran Sandesh Jhingan to marshal the backline. The 30-year-old hasn't been the most comfortable while in possession of the ball, and against superior oppositions, his passing will be tested to the limit.

If Stimac's men are to maintain a lean, mean defensive line, Jhingan will have to deliver on every occasion.

#2 Apuia

With all the off-field drama now behind him, Apuia has returned to the national team setup. In the last year, he has showcased all the more reasons to make that Number 6 spot his own.

The 23-year-old went on to win the Indian Super League Shield with Mumbai City FC last season. While the Islanders' performance dipped in the AFC Champions League this season, the midfielder continued to shine even when pitted against Asia's finest.

Apuia's ability to control the tempo in the middle of the park will be invaluable for Igor Stimac. Over time, he has also added a bit of attacking edge to his arsenal and the Asian Cup might be the perfect platform to spray those through balls from deep and catch the opposition napping.

#3 Naorem Mahesh Singh

After breaking into the national team last year, Naorem Mahesh Singh has growingly established himself as a standout attacking outlet. Be it the head coach or skipper Sunil Chhetri, everyone has been singing praises of the East Bengal FC winger.

A recap of India's fixtures over the past year highlights the influence Mahesh has had during his time on the pitch. He is a wily customer on the flanks and has showcased his tenacity against quality opponents.

The Blue Tigers will likely rely heavily on counter-attacks against superior teams in the Asian Cup. The former Kerala Blasters FC man, with his elite ball-carrying abilities, will be pivotal to unlocking opposition defenses.

Mahesh might not always have his name on the scoresheet but if India are to come away with positive results, he will be involved in some capacity.