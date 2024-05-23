3 possible ISL clubs Dimitrios Diamantakos can sign for after departing Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters talisman and 2023-24 Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on Monday announced his departure from the club, days after the end of the ISL season.

The Greek forward signed for the Yellow Army in 2022 and went on to score 23 goals and register six assists over the seasons. Hence, his departure will leave a gaping hole in the club's attack line.

But for Diamantakos, the decision not to extend his stay in Kerala opens a door with plenty of opportunities. The 31-year-old grabbed eyeballs with his incessant work rate and eye for goals during his time with the Blasters and any club that manages to tie him down will pull off a huge coup.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian Super League clubs where Diamantakos can ply his trade next:

#1 East Bengal FC

If raging reports are to be believed, the Torchbearers are leading the race to land the signature of the 2023-24 Golden Boot winner and the move would make perfect sense.

East Bengal struggled for goals throughout the season, with Cleiton Silva failing to replicate his blistering form of the past. The Brazilian forward could only accumulate eight goals through the 2023-24 season, compared to his staggering tally of 12 in the previous outing.

Bringing onboard an all-rounder forward option of Diamantakos' caliber could solve plenty of problems for Carles Cuadrat's side. While Cleiton, now 37, can continue to contribute, the Greek attacker can overtake the outright talisman role.

Diamantakos is more lethal inside the box and will be a crucial asset for the struggling East Bengal attack. With the club playing in the continental competition next season, the 31-year-old's aspirations might be better catered to there.

#2 Mumbai City FC

Without any surprise, the second club who are in the running for Diamantakos are the reigning ISL Cup champions - Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders are set to part ways with their star forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the Argentine's departure will leave behind a gaping hole in their attack.

Like Pereyra Diaz, Diamantakos is also a versatile forward, capable of being part of the creative process in the final third and also belting in goals on demand. In Mumbai's slightly steadier system, the Greek international is expected to only thrive further and extend his already impressive goal-scoring spree.

However, as things stand, Mumbai might be slightly behind on the negotiations, but they can sell a project all right.

#3 Odisha FC

Ideally, either of the two above-mentioned clubs should end up snapping Diamantakos, but there's an outside shout.

There have been some doubts regarding Roy Krishna's intention to continue at Odisha FC in the upcoming season, and if the Fijian international does decide otherwise, Dimitrios Diamantakos could be a perfect replacement.

For the Juggernauts, Krishna has shouldered an envious level of workload and yet stabbed home crucial goals throughout the season. His efforts in the final third were one of the few reasons the Sergio Lobera-coached outfit remained as title contenders until the very end.

His dynamism and athleticism have been replicated by Diamantakos at Kerala over the season, despite often being secluded in the opposition's attacking third.