3 Qatar players to watch out for vs India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

India kicked off their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 with a resounding 1-0 victory against Kuwait on November 16, 2023. A solitary goal from Manvir Singh ensured that the Blue Tigers started their campaign with a crucial victory away from home.

Next up, however, they take on the mighty Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on October 21. The 61st-ranked side and hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup made a flying start to their World Cup Qualifying campaign with a massive 8-1 win over Afghanistan.

The match is particularly crucial for the Blue Tigers who will back themselves to proceed from the second round after the opening day victory against Kuwait. Any points taken from the game vs Qatar will do wonders for the team both mentally and in terms of the standings in the group.

However, Qatar are the undisputed favourites and their recent game was a testament to the form that they are in. On that note, let's take a look at three Qatari players that India need to watch out for on Tuesday.

#1 Hassan Al-Haydos

Al-Haydos is arguably the biggest name in Qatari football, captaining both his nation and his boyhood club Al Sadd for many years now. The No.10 was on target against Afghanistan, scoring the first goal in the 8-1 rout.

Al-Haydos started his career as a fiery winger, as he broke through the ranks of Al Sadd. However, now at 32, he plays more as a central midfielder, helping to build up play from the back and assisting the attackers going forward.

Even then, he remains a massive threat for the Indian backline. In particular, the midfield pivot of Lalengmawia Ralte and Suresh Singh Wangjam will have to keep him in check if they are to stop Qatar from venturing forward.

#2 Homam Ahmed

The Qatari left-back was in red-hot form against Afghanistan, providing as many as four assists out of the five open-play goals scored by his nation.

Having spent a season in the Belgian first-tier team Eupen, Homam is a regular starter for his club Al Gharata. The 24-year-old has already picked up 45 appearances for his nation.

Standing at a height of 6 feet and 2 inches, Homam Ahmed is a threat down the left-hand side. He loves to bomb forward on the overlap and his pace and precision to play the final pass will be a major threat for the Blue Tigers. The Indian right-back Nikhil Poojary will have to be wary of his runs.

#3 Almoez Ali

Almoez Ali has started every single one of Qatar's last six games and is currently head coach Carlos Queiroz's no.1 choice for the role of the striker. Ali found his scoring boots against Afghanistan, netting two goals from the penalty spot and another two from open play.

Sandesh Jhingan and co. will have to deal with Almoez's physicality and finishing ability just like they did in 2019 when they kept Qatar quiet that night in Doha.