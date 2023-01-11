Ever since their entry into the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC have been known for their shrewd behavior in the transfer market, while also keeping faith in their long-term objectives.

Moreover, in the last two seasons, the Nizams have ingrained a habit of winning by controlling games. However, they also have the ability to grind out the results if necessary. This is unquestionably a recipe for success.

Manolo Marquez’s arrival sparked a change at the club. His first season (2020-21) was a learning curve. They side finished in fifth, narrowly missing out on the playoff spots. The following season, they rose to prominence as they secured the Indian Super League trophy, beating Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.

Hyderabad FC have maintained their strong momentum so far this campaign and are second in the standings, only two points behind Mumbai City FC.

With eight games to go, they have arguably cemented their place in the playoff spots but their eyes will once again be on the prize. Having won five matches on the trot, here are three reasons behind Hyderabad FC's form this season.

#1 Hyderabad FC players in wide areas supplying the goods

Hyderabad FC rely aplenty on the wide areas for their chance creation. The overloads on the flank are crucial to drag their opponents before delivering crosses into the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio.

A strong Indian core spearheads the flanks. On the left, Halicharan Narzary and Akash Mishra appear to have a telepathic understanding of each other’s movements.

Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, Yasir Mohammad has been an important figure during this campaign. He has been ably backed up by Nikhil Poojary, whose runs from the full-back position create space for Yasir to operate.

The statistics also point to the Nizams’ reliance on wider areas. They have the most crosses in the league (260), with Yasir ranking among the top five players in terms of crosses in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old has 58 crosses to his name and created 21 chances for Hyderabad FC.

Their star midfielder, Borja Herrera, has also delivered 49 crosses (ranked 10th in the league), while Halicharan has a total of 44 with five assists this season. Combined with the experience of Ogbeche and Siverio, Hyderabad FC have lethal combinations to trouble their opponents.

#2 Compact defense and strong presence in the box

Hyderabad FC do not typically tend to dominate possession but their defense has stepped up to the task time and again. The Nizams have kept the most clean sheets (7) while also conceding the fewest goals per match (0.6).

Odei Onaindia has been a rock at the back, with Chinglensana Singh and Nim Tamang supporting the Spaniard expertly.

Their goalkeepers, Laxmikant Kattimani and Gurpreet Singh, have shared game time this season, but both rank top in the league in terms of save percentage. As a result, they have only conceded seven goals, which is undoubtedly an impressive record at this stage of the campaign.

With an impetus on a compact structure and a strong penalty area presence while defending, Hyderabad FC’s backline has been impressive, to say the least.

Moreover, Hitesh Sharma and Borja Herrera have combined well in the middle of the park to restrict central access to their opponents. All these factors, alongside Marquez’s focus on his team’s shape without the ball, have been a key part of Hyderabad FC’s consistency at the back.

#3 Manolo Marquez’s continuity

Manolo Marquez’s vision, combined with Hyderabad FC’s willingness to create a positive environment for the head coach, has paid dividends for the club. Additionally, the Spaniard was given time to develop the players according to his vision and playing philosophy, which is a prime reason for their recent success.

The core of the squad has also remained the same, with a few changes to key areas. Imports such as Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, and Odei Onaindia were signed in 2020, while the young Indian core (Yasir Mohammad, Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, and a few others) were given opportunities to improve.

Moreover, Marquez’s ability to get the best out of players and his tactical flexibility is a mixture that not many clubs have at their disposal. The squad has blended into the coach's culture and it is no wonder why the Nizams are in a position of such power.

(All stats taken via Fbref and FotMob)

