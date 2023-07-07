3 reasons why Igor Stimac needs to continue as India's head coach in the long term 

India clinched the SAFF Championship title with an exhilarating penalty shootout victory over Kuwait, much to the delight of Igor Stimac and everyone involved in Indian football.

The celebrations were certainly huge, considering the Blue Tigers’ form and their ability to consistently compete against sides who have the potential to pose problems. Lebanon and Kuwait, who were invited to play in the SAFF Championship, arguably posed the two most difficult tests for India, yet Igor Stimac’s men came out on top with flying colors.

India are also unbeaten in 11 games, despite facing formidable opponents in Lebanon, Kuwait, and the Kyrgyz Republic, whom they defeated in March in the Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal.

While bigger challenges lie ahead, the overwhelming support the team received in Bengaluru reflects the growing positivity across the nation. Head coach Igor Stimac has certainly been the key man behind the team's success.

Although he hinted at his potential departure after the upcoming Asian Cup, the AIFF may attempt to persuade him to stay longer, considering the team’s recent performances.

As India step into a new era, Stimac has proved to be the right man for the job, prompting us to delve into the reasons why he should continue as the head coach in the long run.

#1 Front-foot approach to games

A notable transformation in India's attitude from the past to the present lies in their approach to games. When watching the Blue Tigers, their determination to quickly move the ball while being composed and playing short passes stands out.

Stimac's emphasis on a positive playing style has taken time to develop, but now it appears that the team is ready to press aggressively, maintain control in possession, and dominate the game for significant periods.

This mindset has also shown positive results, with India now threading attractive patterns of play in the final third. Furthermore, the impact is visible in defense as well, with center-backs venturing higher up the pitch and confidently carrying the ball forward, even under pressure.

The positive mindset has invigorated the crowd and is beginning to attract newer supporters, which will only benefit Indian football in the long run.

#2 Consistent improvement

This remains a key factor in terms of gauging the team and the head coach’s potential. India have largely stagnated in recent years but now look like a rejuvenated squad, capable of displaying a fighting mentality even when the odds are against them.

This change owes much to Igor Stimac's work on the training ground and his eye for player development. The SAFF Championship finals against Kuwait serve as a prime example of their progress.

In the past, India might have buckled under pressure after Kuwait dominated the opening stages and took the lead.

Igor Štimac



India's home record - 12 games, 10 wins, 2 draws. 23 goals scored. 2 goals conceded.



All this with the pandemic stopping us from playing in front of our fans. But now let’s show the world the power of OUR 12th MAN, YOU GUYS!! 🏼 Building a blue fortress started in 2019India’s home record - 12 games, 10 wins, 2 draws. 23 goals scored. 2 goals conceded.All this with the pandemic stopping us from playing in front of our fans. But now let’s show the world the power of OUR 12th MAN, YOU GUYS!! Building a blue fortress started in 2019 💙India’s home record - 12 games, 10 wins, 2 draws. 23 goals scored. 2 goals conceded. 💪🏻All this with the pandemic stopping us from playing in front of our fans. But now let’s show the world the power of OUR 12th MAN, YOU GUYS!!🙏🏼🔥🇮🇳 https://t.co/Vtz7Ny1yXP

However, the Blue Tigers showcased their resilience, swiftly regaining control of the match and ultimately netting a well-crafted goal to level the proceedings.

These instances ultimately prove the squad's strong mentality and evident improvement in ability and mindset in recent times.

#3 Man management and familiarity

The players and the backroom staff working alongside Igor Stimac hold great admiration for Stimac’s man-management.

When the Croatian coach was suspended for the semi-final and the final, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli stepped in and revealed the team's desire to win for their head coach.

Moreover, Stimac prioritizes individual development and maintains an open-door policy for every player in the national team. This aspect significantly contributes to a player's sense of being valued by their coach, therefore allowing them to perform to their potential.

Additionally, a sense of familiarity prevails among the coach, the AIFF, and all the players.

As India embark on a new era, Stimac's know-how and experience, courtesy of his four-year tenure as the head coach, will serve as crucial assets for the team's future success.

