3 reasons why India will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup knockout stages 

With the AFC Asian Cup just around the corner, anticipation is building as India prepare to take on Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the group stages.

Despite coming off a highly successful year marked by three trophies and an impressive eleven-game unbeaten streak, the Asian Cup poses a different challenge, particularly with India set to face Australia and Uzbekistan in their first two games.

Head coach Igor Stimac will remain optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the knockout stages, but he will have to choose his battles against three difficult opponents.

Realistically, with the opportunity for the four best third-placed teams to qualify, India can book a spot in the round of 16 by securing at least four points in the three group games.

While the Blue Tigers have struggled with injury concerns to key players, there are certainly reasons for optimism. So, here are three compelling factors highlighting India’s potential to defy the odds and secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

#1 Strong defensive performances

India’s defense has been a standout feature in the past year. Under Igor Stimac, the team has shown exceptional organization at the back, which has been one of the major reasons for their recent success.

Notably, the defensive unit, marshaled by stalwarts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, went on an impressive streak of keeping eight consecutive clean sheets at the beginning of the year.

Their display in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on their travels showcased a level of tenacity and resoluteness not witnessed in several years.

Despite conceding four goals to Malaysia and three to Qatar, India’s defense now has the experience and know-how to take on the bigger teams. They also have the physical and technical ability to compete, which will instill optimism, especially in the opening two games.

#2 Young players stepping up

Over the last decade, India’s reliance on Sunil Chhetri has been significant, but a welcome shift is happening as the players around him are now stepping up.

While Chhetri remains crucial, the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Naorem Mahesh Singh have consistently made an impact over the past year.

Despite the absence of three young players – Ashique Kuruniyan, Anwar Ali, and Jeakson Singh, India have capable replacements, marking a major change in their squad depth thanks to the emergence of young players.

The responsibility will fall on players such as Apuia Ralte, Rahul KP, Vikram Pratap Singh, and several others. But what sets them apart is their ability to display their talent fearlessly. While Stimac will lean on experience, India’s young talents have the potential to be game-changers in critical situations.

#3 Valuable experience from the previous tournament

India made a return to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after an eight-year absence. They came tantalizingly close to securing a spot in the knockout rounds for only the second time in their history.

The opening match saw Stimac’s men secure a 4-1 win over Thailand. But despite fiercely contested games against the UAE and Bahrain, India ended up at the bottom of the group. That experience, however, provided valuable lessons and instilled optimism within the squad.

Fast forward five years and India are set to participate in Asia’s premier competition for the consecutive time, a first in their history. With nine players retaining their spots from the 2019 edition, the lessons gained from the previous tournament hold significant importance as India gear up for the AFC Asian Cup 2024.