Mohun Bagan Super Giant are on the back of yet another successful campaign, but their ambitions have certainly not taken a toll. After winning the Indian Super League (ISL), the Mariners have further strengthened their squad, making them strong contenders for this season as well.

Although Juan Ferrando's team finished 12 points behind Mumbai City FC in the league, they showed remarkable resilience and defensive solidity during the knockout rounds, ultimately securing the ISL title.

In some ways, the Kolkata giants were often considered a knockout team due to Ferrando's focus on a defensive approach, as some of their key attacking players struggled to find their form.

However, with a star-studded squad at their disposal now, Mohun Bagan are poised to challenge Mumbai City FC for the ISL Shield and improve their consistency throughout the season.

The favorites label has been firmly placed upon them ahead of the new season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them dominate the ISL.

In light of this, let's explore three reasons why Mohun Bagan SG could successfully defend their crown and potentially clinch the ISL Shield as well.

#1 Squad depth

Mohun Bagan's favorites tag is primarily attributed to their remarkable squad depth. Despite losing Slavko Damjanovic, Tiri, and Pritam Kotal, they have made significant additions, including Indian national team superstars - Anwar Ali, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anirudh Thapa.

All these arrivals have the potential to offer a higher quality in defense and midfield. Furthermore, Mohun Bagan has secured the services of Jason Cummings and Albanian international Armando Sadiku, adding considerable firepower to their ranks.

Remarkably, the team now has two players for every position, and what sets them apart is the immense talent of each player. Such squad depth allows players like Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, and Joni Kauko to potentially be named on the bench for most games.

While Juan Ferrando may face a tough task in selecting the starting lineup, this is a problem that any team would welcome. As a result, Mohun Bagan emerge as significant favorites, particularly considering the demanding nature of the long season ahead.

#2 Goalscoring options

Mohun Bagan SG had one of the best defensive records in the ISL last season, with only Hyderabad FC conceding fewer goals. However, they struggled in the forward areas, as Boumous, Colaco, and Manvir Singh faced difficulties in finding the back of the net.

Only NorthEast United, East Bengal, and Jamshedpur FC scored fewer goals than the Mariners. The heavy reliance on talisman Dimitri Petratos, who accounted for 54 percent of their goals, highlighted the need for bolstering their attacking options. Mohun Bagan have addressed this concern by acquiring two seasoned strikers, Cummings and Sadiku.

Cummings, in particular, arrives with an impressive reputation, having scored 20 goals in the A-League last season, while Sadiku adds depth to the attacking area.

The addition of Sahal and Thapa further improves the team’s creative force, which was an area they were considered predictable in during the previous season.

Overall, the new signings are expected to seamlessly integrate into the team, as they can improve their goal-scoring potential.

#3 Added flexibility to the squad

The new signings not only improve Mohun Bagan's attacking potential but also provide Juan Ferrando with much-needed flexibility. In the previous season, the Mariners were often one-dimensional in attack, leading Ferrando to prioritize the defense to increase their chances of winning.

With Cummings joining the team, Petratos now has the opportunity to play as a support striker or on either flank. Sahal, on the other hand, has the potential to play a free role behind Cummings, while Thapa and McHugh can adjust their positions based on the game state.

Moreover, Ferrando can implement a 3-5-2 system with both Sadiku and Cummings forming a formidable attacking duo upfront. The players have the versatility that opens up the possibility of employing multiple systems throughout the season.

In case the starting lineup has an off day, Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach also enjoys the luxury of calling upon the likes of Boumous, Colaco, and Manvir Singh, enabling him to potentially change the system and improve the team's chances of success.

This level of squad depth and tactical adaptability certainly sets Mohun Bagan apart from other teams.